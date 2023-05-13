Louisiana Woman Found Dead In Arby's Restaurant Freezer; Probe Underway

Horrified Arby's workers discovered a woman's body inside a freezer at a restaurant in Louisiana, police have revealed.

The body of a female staff member was discovered by fellow employees at one of the fast food chain's outlets in New Iberia, Louisiana, at around 6pm on Thursday.

Footage shows several police cars and officers outside the restaurant as they work to find out what led to the discovery.

Cops say they are investigating a 'suspicious death' after the remains of the staff member were found in the walk-in freezer. Her cause of death has not yet been determined.

'So it was an employee that discovered the female deceased inside the cooler, (and) the deceased is an employee of the restaurant,' New Iberia Police Capt. Leland Laseter told local news networks.

Laseter said that according to preliminary information, while the death is suspicious, foul play is not expected and added that the death may have been an accident.

'A situation like this is unusual, so we’re taking extra precautions during the investigation,' said Laseter.

'(We) pretty much have completed our process at the crime scene. After completely processing the crime scene - this does not seem like a homicide, it seems like an accident.'

Officials are now waiting for a coroner's autopsy to identify the victim and cause of death.

Crime scene tape blocked the entrance to the Arby's and an investigator in white overalls was stood outside.

New Iberia Police Department Sergeant Daesha Hughes said: 'The New Iberia Police Department responded to the business of Arby's located on East Admiral Doyle Drive at approximately 6.20pm about a body found inside of a freezer.

'The death is suspicious and being investigated.'