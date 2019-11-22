Love In The Air: This Couple Got Married On Flight At 37,000 Feet 

A woman from New Zealand and a man from Australia recently took their wedding to the next level as they officially said “I do” on a commercial flight and tied the knot 37,000 feet above the Tasman Sea. According to the video shared on Facebook by the official page of Jetstar Australia, the couple, Cathy and David got married mid-flight between Sydney and Auckland as the two wanted their wedding to symbolise their love for aviation as well as their love for Australia and New Zealand.

The airline wrote, “When New Zealander, Cathy and David from Australia told us that they wanted to get married in-between their two countries, we knew we had to help make their dream come true”. Further adding, “In what we believe to be a world-first, the couple exchanged vows on a Jetstar flight, 34,000 feet above the Tasman”.

Met while playing 'Airport City'

According to an international media outlet, the couple first met online back in 2011 while playing the game 'Airport City' and then first met each other in person at Sydney airport. In the video, Cathy said that she came up with the idea of a Jetstar wedding to represent all of this and hence posted on their Facebook page to ask if they could conduct the ceremony. The aeroplane fortunately agreed and made the arrangements accordingly for the couple's dream wedding. A spokesperson from Jetstar airline reportedly revealed that the customers who were scheduled to fly on the same plane were sent an email beforehand informing them that there was going to be filming. The passengers were also allowed to change their flights if they wanted to for no charge.

Robyn Holt, the ground crew member acted as the officiant and agreed to perform the service at no cost. The legal wedding ceremony took place at the airport ahead of takeoff and a special ceremony held at front of the aeroplane's cabin, tying the knot, as they hit the halfway point between their home countries. The video shared has already collected around 70,000 views and hundreds of likes and comments as well.

