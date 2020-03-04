'Love It': Vietnam Shares Handwashing Dance Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

A song about coronavirus and the merits of washing our hand that was made by the Vietnamese health department has gone viral. The songs popularity and catchy tune has inspired a TikTok challenge. The song is titled Ghen Co Vy and is according to reports is a collaboration between musicians Khac Hung, Min and Erik.

Spreading information through song

The song was commissioned by Vietnam's Institute of Occupation and Environmental Health and uses a melody from Min and Erik's song Ghen, but includes new lyrics communicating preventative measures against the deadly virus like washing hands.

There is an English subbed version of with lyrics like "In this critical moment of fighting the plague, we hope the song can spread more fire and less stress to the frontline soldiers of this war," and also "Wash our hands, rub, rub, rub, rub evenly", "Do not touch eyes, nose, mouth", and "limit visits to crowded places".

The song was also featured on John Oliver's tonight show where he called the song a 'genuine club-banger'. After going viral #ghencovychallenge had many young dancers trying to dance to the song's catchy tune.

We love this handwashing dance from Vietnamese dancer, Quang Đăng.



UNICEF also loved the handwashing dance. Netizens shower love on its tweet. Take a look at some reactions below:

