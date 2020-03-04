The Debate
'Love It': Vietnam Shares Handwashing Dance Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Rest of the World News

A song about coronavirus and the merits of washing our hand that was made by the Vietnamese health department has gone viral and inspired a Tiktok challenge.

Vietnam shares catchy song spreading awareness about coronavirus

A song about coronavirus and the merits of washing our hand that was made by the Vietnamese health department has gone viral. The songs popularity and catchy tune has inspired a TikTok challenge. The song is titled Ghen Co Vy and is according to reports is a collaboration between musicians Khac Hung, Min and Erik.

Spreading information through song

The song was commissioned by Vietnam's Institute of Occupation and Environmental Health and uses a  melody from Min and Erik's song Ghen, but includes new lyrics communicating preventative measures against the deadly virus like washing hands.

There is an English subbed version of with lyrics like "In this critical moment of fighting the plague, we hope the song can spread more fire and less stress to the frontline soldiers of this war," and also "Wash our hands, rub, rub, rub, rub evenly", "Do not touch eyes, nose, mouth", and "limit visits to crowded places".

Read: Coronavirus Outbreak: Vietnam To Temporarily Suspend Visa-free Entry For Italians

Read: Coronavirus Outbreak: Vietnam's Major Airports Suspend Flights From South Korea

The song was also featured on John Oliver's tonight show where he called the song a 'genuine club-banger'. After going viral #ghencovychallenge had many young dancers trying to dance to the song's catchy tune.

 UNICEF also loved the handwashing dance. Netizens shower love on its tweet. Take a look at some reactions below:

Read: Vietnam: Activist Monk Thich Quang, Under House Arrest Since 2003, Passes Away At 93

Read: Coronavirus: Mumbai Airport Starts Screening Passengers Arriving From Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam And Nepal

