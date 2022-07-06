Lt Gen Mohan Subramanian Of India Appointed As New Commander Of UN Mission In South Sudan

Lieutenant General Mohan Subramanian of India has been appointed as the new Force Commander of the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS). UN chief António Guterres made this announcement on Tuesday. According to the UN News, Lieutenant General Subramanian has succeeded Lieutenant General Shailesh Tinaikar of India. Further, António Guterres has expressed his gratitude to Shailesh Tinaikar’s ‘tireless dedication, invaluable service and effective leadership’ as UNMISS Force Commander.

Over the course of his 36 years of an outstanding military career, Lt Gen Mohan Subramanian served the Indian Army. He most recently contributed to the Army's operational and logistical readiness while serving as the General Officer Commanding, Military Region (Operational and Logistic Readiness Zone) in central India, UN News reported.

More about the UNMISS new commander

Furthermore, Subramanian previously held a number of positions with the Indian Armed Forces, including Commander of a Mountain Brigade (2013–2014), Additional Director General for Procurement and Equipment Management at the Integrated Headquarters of the Ministry of Defence (Army) (2019–2021), General Officer Commanding a Strike Infantry Division (2018–2019), Deputy General Officer Commanding of Infantry Division (2015–2016), among others. From 2008 to 2012, Lieutenant General Subramanian represented India's defence interests in Vietnam, Laos, and Cambodia. From 2000 to 2008, he also worked as a staff officer for the United Nations Mission in Sierra Leone.

Lt Gen Mohan Subramanian even holds two Master of Philosophy degrees, one each in social sciences, management studies and defence. He is proficient in Hindi and English in addition to Tamil.

(Image: Republic)