'Lucky': US Preschool Teacher Wins $250,000 Lottery After Losing Job Amid COVID-19

A North Carolina preschool teacher who had recently lost his job as a teacher and his father to the coronavirus infection has won $250,000 in a lottery. Joe Camp was laid off in September as the schools had to resort to slashing the staff due to the monetary crisis amid the coronavirus crisis. The dad and grandfather bought the NC lottery “Gold Rush” ticket for the family and “fell on his knees” at the gas pump station after he scratched his prize. In a news release to NC, the Charlotte resident said that he plans to buy a new home which will be inherited by his grandkids, and pay for his daughter’s education that he previously was struggling to afford. "It put me in a dark place," said Camp in the release, adding that he had a lot of friends and family that told him to “keep sticking in there, keep believing in myself.”

"Thursday morning, I went to the store and bought a scratch-off ticket like I usually do," Camp said. "And I bought two tickets. I didn't win on the first one, so I tried the second and I scratched it off, and I fell to my knees at the gas pump,” Camp said in the release. He added that he had been submerged under the mountain hardships and just when he had thought life couldn’t have been any harder, he won the lottery.

"What I plan on doing with my winnings is having a future for my daughter,” Camp said. He added, "I want to have something for us. I never had anything. No one passed anything down, and that's what I want to do.” Camp had held his teaching job for over 2 decades but was dismissed due to the pandemic. He later took employment at the car dealership and that’s when he thought of purchasing the lottery tickets to try his luck as he was in dire need of money.

One lucky #NCLottery player hit a big prize on Christmas Eve! A #LuckyForLife ticket purchased online won $25,000 a year for life in Thursday's drawing. Congratulations! pic.twitter.com/ZXr4ul56Pj — NC Education Lottery (@nclottery) December 26, 2020

Workers laid off during economic fallout

According to the US Bureau of labour statistics, the US witnessed a spike in unemployment as the market reflected the slump in economic activity that had been curtailed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Many people had lost their means of employment. But in recent months, a pace of improvement was witnessed as the payroll employment rose by 245,000 in November with notable job gains in transportation and warehousing, professional and business services.

However, due to the economic fallout from the pandemic, many workers such as Camp who had lost a job earlier due to the coronavirus outbreak were still unemployed roughly six months after the coronavirus outbreak ravaged the countries. Camps’ cash prize served as hope in challenging times while he was facing trouble in paying his bills.

