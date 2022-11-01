Lula Speaks About Bolsonaro's Silence, Admits He's "worried About Transfer Of Power"

Brazil just witnessed the most closely contested election in its history and the incumbent reportedly failed to win the reelection for the first time. Lula de Silva has won and leaders from around the world, be it India, US, Russia, France have all congratulated Lula but Jair Bolsonaro has not. His silence has led to his supporters not accepting the results of the elections and protesting across Brazil. As per a report by the Financial Times, more than 300 highways are blocked by people protesting Lula's victory. The Supreme Court's judge has ordered police to end the road block immediately.

Lula, who so far had remained silent on Bolsonaro's silence, has finally spoken up. “Anywhere else in the world, the president who lost would have called me by now and conceded. He still hasn’t called, I don’t know if he will and I don’t know if he will concede,” said Lula. He added that although he was happy he won, he is worried about the transfer of power, as per a report by CNN. Jair Bolsonaro's refusal to concede is not exactly unprecedented. Back in the 19th century, during the early days of the Brazilian republic, army marshall Floriano Peixoto did not attend the inauguration ceremony of his successor.

Will refusal to concede defeat hurt Bolsonaro politically?

Earlier, in the 20th century, João Batista Figueiredo did not attend the inauguration of José Sarney, who was his successor. “Not acknowledging the result is a non-starter from the political point of view, because at the end of the day, it is the Electoral Court that hands over power to the winner of the election. [Bolsonaro] can kick and scream as much as he wants,” said legal expert Augusto de Arruda Botelho to CNN. Political scientist Camila Rocha told CNN that if Bolsonaro refuses to concede the elections, it will hurt him politically in the long term. “Even the most extreme pro-Bolsonaro supporters, like those I interviewed last year in Santa Catarina for my research, say that if Bolsonaro lost he would have to accept the result. So it is very clear that if Bolsonaro refuses to accept Lula’s victory, it could have a negative impact even among his supporters. He would certainly be perceived as a bad loser," said Camila Rocha.