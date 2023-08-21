Luna-25: Russian Scientist Who Worked As Consultant To Putin's Moon Mission Hospitalised

After Russia’s highly ambitious Luna-25 mission failed, one of the leading physicists and astronomers who served as a key consultant to Putin in Russia’s moon mission was rushed to a hospital in Moscow. According to The Independent UK, 90-year-old, Mikhail Marov, witnessed a “sharp deterioration” in his health after Russia’s first expedition to the moon in 47 years failed. On August 20, the Luna-25 spacecraft spun out of control and crashed into the moon, leaving Russia’s ambition to reach the moon again, in complete shambles. Prior to getting hospitalised, the Russian scientist stated that he was disheartened by the failure of the moon mission.

"It is so sad that it was not possible to land the apparatus," Marov remarked immediately after the failure of the Luna-25, Independent UK reported. After the crash, Marov insisted that there should be a thorough investigation into the matter. He went on to call the Luna-25 mission, his “last hope” to witness the revival of Russia’s space programme. "This was perhaps the last hope for me to see a revival of our lunar programme," Marov told the Russian news outlet, Moskovsky Komsomolets. “There was a mistake in the algorithms for launching into near-lunar orbit. It must be found,” he added.

‘How can I not worry?’: Marov

According to the Independent UK, Marov stated that he is being “kept under observation” but the burden of the mission’s failure rests heavily on him. “How can I not worry? This has been very much a matter of my life. It’s all very hard,” he told the Russian news outlet. “For the specialists who will be involved in the work of the commission, this will not be a big problem. I think the answer will be found in the foreseeable future,” he added.

On Sunday, Russia’s state space corporation Roskosmos said that it lost contact with Luna-25 after, a soft landing of the lander was planned on Monday. "The apparatus moved into an unpredictable orbit and ceased to exist as a result of a collision with the surface of the Moon," the space agency said in a statement. Roskosmos went on to announce that a special inter-departmental commission had been formed to investigate the reason behind the loss of the spacecraft. The failure of the moon mission underscores the decline of Russia’s might in space. While Russia was part of the erstwhile Soviet Union, Sputnik 1 became the first satellite to be launched to orbit the Earth. In the Cold War era, USSR and the US used to be engaged in a fiery race to space. Hence, the failure of the recent Luna-25 mission emerged as a major setback for Russia.