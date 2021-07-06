Luxembourg PM Xavier Bettel Warded After Testing Positive For COVID-19

Luxembourg Prime Minister, Xavier Bettel was hospitalized on Sunday, July 4, after he tested positive for COVID-19. Bettel displayed mild symptoms after he returned from a European summit. He was present at the European Summit with 26 other leaders from the bloc for two days, however, on Sunday he had to be hospitalized. He was immediately transferred to isolation “as a precautionary measure,” an anonymous official told AP.

The 48-year-old PM was diagnosed with COVID-19 on June 27, after he returned from the summit of European Union leaders in Brussels held between June 24-25. Bettel will remain under observation in the hospital for 24 hours. He will be going for additional tests and shall remain under care, the Luxembourg government said in a statement on its website. According to the European Summit organizers, they had implemented all virus precautionary measures and had strictly adhered to them during the two-day meeting. While no other leaders from the meet reported experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, Bettel complained of “mild symptoms” like headache and fever before he was admitted to the hospital on Sunday.

The Luxembourg Prime Minister received his first dose of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in the month of May at 10 am at the Victor Hugo Hall in Limpertsberg. On pictures that surfaced on the internet showed how delighted Bettel was to receive his first dose. He proudly displayed a ‘vaccinated’ plaster on his upper left arm. He was scheduled to get his second jab on July 1. Wishes pour in on the social media for speedy recovery of the Prime Minister.

As per the official statement, the medial state of Bettel is ‘serious but stable.’ The EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has wished him “a very speedy recovery.” She wrote on Twitter: “hope to see you soon in good health. In the meantime, rest and take good care of yourself.” The PM had self-isolated after he returned from the EU summit. However, he had to be hospitalized on Sunday after he complained of fever, cough and headache.