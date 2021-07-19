Macao International Art Biennale 2021 Begins; Set To Continue For Four Months

The Macao International Art Biennale 2021 has kick-started its second edition on Thursday, July 15, at the Macao Museum of Art. The museum, which is located at the heart of the city, is said to host the four-month-long international cultural and artistic journey. The art festival is themed around "Advance and Retreat of Globalisation," which will be reflected through the art exhibited in the museum.

30 art exhibitions across 25 locations

The Art Macao International exhibition is scheduled to hold 30 exotic art exhibitions across 25 locations between July and October. According to the curator of the exhibited art, Professor Qiu Zhijie, Dean of the School of Experimental Art of the Central Academy of Fine Arts, this biennale is of paramount importance since it is the first-ever representative of the tide of globalisation, which is gripped by the pandemic. The home exhibition was planned by Professor Wu, under the proposition of "The Progress and Retreat of Globalisation." It was divided into three chapters: "The Dream Of Mazu," The Memory Maze of Lima," and "The Progress and Retreat Macao's Special geographical and cultural identity." The Biennale 2021 has also demonstrated the local life of Macao as well as the contemporary international cultural issues from individual perspectives of the artists who have participated in the event from all over the world.

The event is divided into several sections. Firstly, the Main Exhibition, which will be followed by Special Exhibition of Resorts and Hotels, Creative City Pavilion, Public Art Exhibition, Selected Works by Local Artists, and Collateral Exhibition. The biennale is said to present the ideas of reshaped humanistic spirit in the post-epidemic era. The thematic exhibitions including over 40artists will reflect contemporary contrasting ideas of life and dreams, remoteness and proximity, security and happiness.

In 2017, Macao was honoured as the UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy. Since then, Art Macao has not only hosted international masters and local celebrities but also attracted contributors and participants from prestigious cities. The participants who would grace the event are mostly from Macao, the City of Gastronomy; Nanjing, the City of Literature; Wuhan, the City of Design; and Linz, the City of Media Arts.

(Image credit: MacaoMuseumofArt/Facebook)