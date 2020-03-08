Macao To Quarantine Travellers For 14 Days From Germany, France, Spain And Japan

A government statement reportedly said on March 8 that Macao has announced a mandatory quarantine on travellers from Germany, France, Spain and Japan amid the novel Coronavirus outbreak. According to the reports, all the travellers who have been to these four countries in the past two weeks will have to undergo a 14-day quarantine in allocated facilities.

Local residents of the country will be required to undergo quarantine at home, while the non-Macao residents will need to pay to stay in one of the hotels designated for quarantine.

The new measure will come into effect at noon local time on Sunday. Macao has reportedly repatriated 57 of its residents from the Chinese city of Wuhan. According to international media reports, the evacuees returned to the city on a chartered flight on March 7.

However, one evacuee was also prevented from joining the flight as his body temperature was above Hubei immigration services' permitted limits. According to the government press release, the evacuees were aged from three months to 77 years old and they were immediately transferred to a public facility for a 14-day quarantine.

Furthermore, they will be required to take three tests to detect any traces of the deadly coronavirus.

China's Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) has recently announced a 14-day quarantine period for all arrivals from Italy and Iran. Both countries have suffered major coronavirus outbreaks. According to reports, the quarantine period will take effect from 12:00 pm local time on February 29.

Macao till now has announced ten confirmed cases of COVID-19. Of these confirmed cases, eight cases have reportedly recovered.

Earlier, even US President Donald Trump said that the scope of travel restrictions could be expanded to Italy and South Korea over the virus fears. The United States has already banned foreign nationals travelling from China within the past two weeks and South Korea and Italy could also face travel restrictions with the rising number of cases. While South Korea has reported around 7,313 cases of coronavirus, around 5,883 infected people in Italy have been identified.

