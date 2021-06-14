Macron And UK PM Johnson Sparred At G7 Over Northern Ireland's Geography: Reports

The European Union (EU) leaders including French President Emmanuel Macron sparred with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson over the post-Brexit geography of the UK and France with regards to Northern Ireland. The debate regarding the fate of the 14,130 km² area of Northern Ireland which shares a border with the EU member state has been a part of the disagreement between France and the UK ever since Britain voted to leave the 27-nation-bloc in 2016.

While there has been only a little progress over the issue despite discussions, the latest spat between the nations came after Britain’s Telegraph newspaper reported that macron suggested during sideline talks of the G7 summit with UK PM that Northern Ireland was not part of the UK. This was after Johnson queried how he would react if French courts barred the shipment of Toulouse sausages to Paris. As per the Independent, a British government source is reported to have said the French President replied to Johnson’s question by saying that it was “not a good comparison because Paris and Toulouse are part of the same country.”

Johnson’s furious reply to Macron

Macron’s answer sparked a furious reply from Johnson who reportedly said, “Northern Ireland and Britain are part of the same country as well. Following the meeting, the British Prime Minister said that the European Union leaders “seem to misunderstand that the UK is a single country, a single territory. I just need to get that into their heads.” However, Macron’s office challenged the exchange as revealed by Johnson. The Elysee Palace reportedly said, “The president said that Toulouse and Paris were part of a single geographic area and that Northern Ireland was on an island. The president wants to highlight that the situation was quite different and that it wasn’t right to draw this kind of comparison.”

“He reminded (Johnson) that the UK’s exit from the EU was a British decision and that it was necessary to stick to the word given. The president then steered the conversation back to the key issues of the G7,” it added.

