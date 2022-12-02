Macron-Biden Meet At State Dinner Hours After Rebuking US Govt On Inflation Reduction Act

President Joe Biden welcomed his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron at the official state dinner at the White House to sort out the differences with America's one of longest allies, France. Just hours before Biden and Macron met at the dinner, the French President had lashed out at US President Biden's policies of subsidizing American companies under the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) that he argued are the United States' conscious choices that "will split the West."

Trade tensions between Washington and Brussels are at an all-time high over the Biden administration' what some European lawmakers described as self-serving and 'profitable to America' policies. Macron, ahead of the state dinner, slammed Biden for his "super-aggressive for our [European] business people." IRA stipulates massive payments to manufacturers that produce goods and commodities in North America and make climate-friendly investments in the US market. EU argued that the Act would coerce European manufacturers to relocate to the United States and demanded exemptions like Mexico, and Canada.

"I don't want to become a market to sell American products because I have exactly the same products as you," France's President Emmanuel Macron said at the conference. "And the consequence of the IRA is that you will perhaps fix your issue but you will increase my problem. I'm sorry to be so straightforward," he continued.

As Bidens hosted their first state dinner after the COVID-19 pandemic, which had 300 to 400 guests that included world leaders to join President Joe Biden, it was an opportunity for Washington to cement its dismantling ties with France. "We hope that the French citizens everywhere feel the warmth of our welcome," US First Lady Jill Biden said. "May our friendship grow stronger, our ties deeper, and our futures brighter as we deepen our partnership?" she added.

Biden and first lady Jill Biden escorted Macron and his wife, Brigitte to the restaurant on the Georgetown waterfront— Fiola Mare. And as they dined on butter-poached Maine lobster, beef with shallot marmalade, and American artisanal cheeses, Biden and French counterpart Macron spoke about their willingness to assist Ukraine in the ongoing war, about the threats posed by China, but eventually held a divergent opinion on whether its time to speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin and negotiate.

Biden, Macron divergent on speaking with Putin

At the conference later, Biden declared that he clarified to Macron that he “has no immediate plans” to contact Russia's, Vladimir Putin. “He’s just miscalculated across the board,” Biden said, referring to Putin after his bilateral meeting in the Oval Office with the French president that was held following the dinner. “And so the question is … how does he get himself out of the circumstances in? I’m prepared, if he’s willing to talk, to find out what he’s willing to do, but I’ll only do it in consultation with my NATO allies. I’m not going to do it on my own," the American leader asserted.

Biden's stances reeked of a contrast with the French leader, who, in an interview with ABC’s “Good Morning America” earlier Thursday, noted that he plans to finally speak with the Russian president in the coming weeks. If Ukraine sets conditions for a peace agreement, said Macron, "we shall be willing to speak with Putin." Macron went on to add, it is "very important, not just for the Ukrainians … but for the stability of our world today. Because if we consider that we can abandon the country and abandon the full respect of these principles, it means that there is no possible stability in this world."