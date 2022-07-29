Macron Defies Flak To Greet Saudi Crown Prince With Long Handshake After Biden's Fist-bump

French President Emmanuel Macron greeted Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman (MBS) in Paris with a long, warm handshake. His gesture came weeks after US President Joe Biden fist-bumped the monarch, triggering massive criticism of his changing stance against who he once declared a "pariah". Saudi's de-facto ruler has been accused of killing and dismembering journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018. Notably, this marks the first time that MBS has stepped foot in Europe since the journalist's killing.

On Thursday he arrived at the Élysée Palace, where Macron defied all criticisms and complaints to host the Saudi monarch. After what was termed as Biden’s “crass betrayal”, all eyes were on the French leader. Macron opted for a long, warm handshake, after which he escorted MBS inside the Presidential residence. A video shared on Twitter by Saudi Arabian Foreign Ministry showed both the leaders engaged in a long, four-arm gesture.

🎥 | HRH Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman meets President of #France @EmmanuelMacron at the Elysee Palace in #Paris. 🇸🇦🇫🇷



pic.twitter.com/Wteu8m4vqV — Foreign Ministry 🇸🇦 (@KSAmofaEN) July 28, 2022

Macron-MBS relations degraded after Khashoggi's murder

Diplomatic ties between both leaders hit rock bottom in 2018 after MBS was accused of being an accomplice in Khashoggi's murder. Much like other western leaders, Macron also vowed to get justice for the slain journalist. However, amidst the ongoing war in Ukraine and resultant fuel crisis, the French leader appears to have softened his stance.

While experts deem Europe's changing stance to be centred around what they call 'oil politics', Macron earlier warned that OPEC’s two largest oil producers - the UAE and Saudi Arabia - are already at their maximum outputs. According to US News, Macron said the UAE leader confided in him two things. “One, I am at maximum” oil output levels, amounting to the UAE’s “complete commitment” in this area. “Second, he told me the Saudis can increase a little bit, about 150,000 barrels a day or a little more,” he added. Macron then clearly emphasised that both the countries didn’t have “huge capacities” that could be activated in less than six months.

Khashoggi, a columnist for the American daily Washington Post disappeared while visiting the Saudi Consulate on his trip to Istanbul in 2018. Later, Suadi officials admitted that Khashoggi was "mistakenly" killed during an extradition operation. US intelligence reports, later on, stated that teh Saudi Crown Prince was an accomplice in the murder, but the latter has blatantly denied it.

It is pertinent to note that Biden had repeatedly denounced Saudi Arabia’s sordid activities and promised that he would withdraw the US from an arms deal with Riyadh signed by his predecessor. During his 2020 election campaign, Biden had even promised that he would make Saudi Arabia “the pariah they are” if he was elected. However, he fist bumped the Prince in the Saudi city of Jeddah earlier this month, triggering massive criticism. POTUS' gesture created headlines across the world with the Washington Post branding it as a “crass betrayal.”

(Image: @KSAmofaEN/Twitter)