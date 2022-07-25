Macron Expresses Disappointment Over Nuke Deal; Urges Ebrahim Raisi To Have 'clear Choice'

French President Emmanuel Macron, during a telephonic conversation with his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi on July 24, expressed his disappointment over Tehran's stance on the nuclear deal. Citing Macron’s office, RT World reported that the leader reiterated Iran must have a clear choice to conclude the stalled agreement and appealed to the leader to exhibit more precise commitments. "Expressed his disappointment at the lack of progress and insisted to President Raisi that a clear choice must be made to conclude the agreement and return to the implementation of its nuclear commitments," according to Macron's office. According to the French leader, the deal is still possible but it needs a "clear intention" and added it should be concluded on a positive note at the earliest.

Meanwhile, replying to Macron, his Iranian counterpart slammed the four Western signatories of the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) for their 'unconstructive stance and measures'. Notably, he was pointing fingers at the United States, UK, Germany and France-- which were signatories of the deal. In a staunch reply to Macron, he said that Tehran is committed to reviving the deal "if issues raised by him will be resolved completely." Further, he demanded other countries must guarantee they're committed to the agreement and would ensure Iran’s economic interests are upheld. According to Raisi, his government always maintained the regional issues to be resolved internally and added that he expects other countries to respect Iran's internal issues.

What is 2015 Iran's nuclear deal & why has it been punctured despite several efforts?

Notably, Iran has been facing Western sanctions for its unlawful activities related to uranium. Several countries like the US, Israel and the UAE, on several occasions, raised concerns about the possibility of Iran developing nuclear weapons-- a claim that Tehran refuted multiple times. Tehran, however, claims its nuclear program is for peaceful purposes like generating electric power and medical isotopes. In 2015, a deal was signed that gave Tehran a major relief from sanctions. However, in return, Iran pledged not to develop a nuclear weapon. Later, after three years, the then US President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from the nuclear deal and reimposed waves of biting sanctions on the Islamic republic. According to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Tehran plans to ramp up its uranium enrichment-- which is a key component in manufacturing nuclear bombs -- insisting that its nuclear program is for "peaceful purposes".

Image: AP