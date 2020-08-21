French President Macron Greets Germany’s Angela Merkel With Namaste | Watch

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, when social distancing and face masks have become a norm, French President Emmanuel Macron greeted German Chancellor Angela Merkel upon her visit with a Namaste. The two leaders are meeting at Macron’s summer residence, Fort of Bregancon, in a bid to discuss a long list of subjects including pandemic, post-election unrest in Belarus and growing tensions with Turkey.

A video shared on social media showed the European leaders greeting each other with a namaste. Merkel was seen greeting Macron from a distance. As per reports, Macron welcomed Merkel for her first-ever visit to the presidential summer residence. Both the leaders were also seen observing social distancing guidelines against coronavirus spread.

Willkommen im Fort de Brégançon, liebe Angela! pic.twitter.com/lv8yKm6wWV — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) August 20, 2020

Global leaders choose Namaste over handshakes

This is, however, not the first-time global leaders chose ‘Namaste’ over the usual handshake. From US President Donald Trump to UK PM Boris Johnson, several leaders have been avoiding shaking hands and endorsing the Indian-style greeting.

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu was reportedly one of the first leaders to endorse Namaste. He had said that avoiding shaking hands is all he can do. He added that you can try to implement the Indian system of Namaste or say another word like Shalom to avoid handshakes. Back in march Trump was also pictured greeting Irish PM Leo Varadkar with folded hands.

In June, upon his visit to the United Kingdom, Macron was also pictured greeting Boris Johnson, Prince Charles and Duchess of Cornwall with folded hands. In the wake of the ongoing situation, Namaste has been adopted all over the world. PM Narendra Modi also referred to the trend while addressing the India Global Week 2020. He had noted that Namaste has gone global as a form of greeting.

