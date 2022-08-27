Macron Hits Back At Liz Truss, Warns Of Problems If UK Unsure Over Friendship With France

French President Emmanuel Macron warned that France and Britain would face "serious problems" if they could not categorically state whether they were 'friends or enemies'. Macron, who insisted that the United Kingdom will always be an ally for Paris regardless of who was in power, made these comments after UK PM hopeful Liz Truss refused to directly address a question at the last Conservative leadership hustings on whether the French President was "friend or foe."

While on an official visit to Algeria, Macron was questioned for his response to Truss's comment, to which he said that it was "not good to lose your bearings too much," according to The Guardian report. Furthermore, he noted that if the same question was asked to him, he would say, “I wouldn’t hesitate for a second. France is a friend of the British people.”

According to the French President, if Britain and France “cannot say whether they are friends or enemies – and that is not a neutral term – then we are headed for serious problems”.

Macron asserts UK would remain 'a friendly nation'

Liz Truss, a contender to become the next UK PM, replied to the question of the event’s mediator, “President (Emmanuel) Macron (is a) friend or foe?" that “The jury's out!... If I become prime minister I will judge him on deeds, not words", CNN reported.

Reacting over the same, Macron remarked that “regardless of its leaders, and sometimes in spite of its leaders and whatever little mistakes they may make in a speech from a soapbox”, the UK would remain "a friendly nation" and a strong partner for Paris, The Guardian reported.

It is worth mentioning that Truss made these statements when she took part in a leadership campaign event in Norwich, England, in order to achieve support from the Conservative Party members who would choose between former chancellor Rishi Sunak and her to succeed departing PM Boris Johnson in September. On the other hand, Sunak, her rival for the post of prime minister, referred to Macron as a friend of the United Kingdom, according to Sputnik.

Apart from this, the outgoing UK PM, Boris Johnson asserted that he and French President Macron had always shared "very good relations."

Meanwhile, former senior diplomats and a former minister from France denounced Truss's comments, saying it was "irresponsible" for someone who would likely become the next prime minister of Britain to denigrate a significant partner and that the remark would further deteriorate cross-Channel ties.

Although France and Britain are close NATO allies, they have had a number of conflicts since the UK opted to leave the European Union in 2016. A range of cross-Channel disputes, including those involving migrant crossings in small boats, fishing licences, and the Northern Ireland protocol, have worsened tensions that have grown during five years of tense discussions over the UK's withdrawal from the EU.

(Image: AP/ Twitter@Emmanuel Macron)