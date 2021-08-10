After a new study that highlighted the severe threat presented by climate change, French President Emmanuel Macron urged for a deal at the UN climate summit in November that reflects the seriousness of the situation.

Expressing his concern, president Macron tweeted from his official handle saying that the world is far behind of the time when the nations can express their anger. It is time to seal an agreement that meets the urgency in November in Glasgow. He tweeted this after the moment when a report was issued by the UN about the warning of global warming which will cause the Earth's average temperature to rise 1.5 degrees Celsius over pre-industrial levels by 2030.

Le rapport du GIEC est sans appel. À nouveau. Le temps de l’indignation est derrière nous.

Accord de Paris, neutralité carbone au niveau européen, loi climat… La France restera du côté de ceux qui agissent. En novembre, à Glasgow, scellons un accord à la hauteur de l’urgence! — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) August 9, 2021

This year, the COP26 climate change conference will be held in Glasgow, Scotland. The summit will start on October 31 and extend through November 12. The UK government announced that the world leaders would meet in Glasgow on November 1 and 2 to debate climate change policies at the Climate Change Conference.

Earlier, on August 8, UK climate minister Alok Sharma stated that the COP26 conference in Glasgow in November is the world's final chance to address environmental issues and climate deal.

Major Threats due to Climate Change

According to the newest assessment report by global climate experts, adverse climatic events such as heatwaves, droughts, floods, and glacier thinning are now undeniably connected to human behaviour rather than natural causes, and some of these climate changes may be permanent and irreversible. According to the UN's Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report "Climate Change 2021", The recent climatic anomalies are unmatched for over many years.

According to the IPCC's Sixth Assessment Report (AR6), global warming will reach 1.5 degrees Celsius under all growth scenarios. According to the report, human-caused greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions are responsible for about 1.1 degrees Celsius of warming between 1850 and 1900. Global temperature is predicted to reach or surpass 1.5 degrees Celsius above the normal range during the next 20 years, according to the report.

On the other hand, the main objectives of the COP26 program are to seek advancement in climate ambition and engagement on important issues accompanying two weeks of rigorous climate discussions in Glasgow. Apart from these, other topics that the nations will lay eyes on are science, innovation, and inclusion which will be discussed throughout the program. Yet, the emphasis will remain on the need to reduce climate change, adapt to its consequences, and organize public and private financing. In the November summit in Glasgow, 196 countries are scheduled to convene to debate how to take action.

(Image Credit: AP)