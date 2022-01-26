French President Emmanuel Macron will speak with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on phone on Friday as tensions between Ukraine and Russia continue to escalate. Macron on Tuesday informed about his upcoming call with Putin and pledged to “never give up dialogue with Russia”, according to a Politico report. It is to mention that the call will take place post Russian and Ukrainian officials' meeting in Paris on Wednesday. As per reports, the officials are set to meet their French and German counterparts in a bid to defuse tensions. The Normandy Format talks will be centred upon the Ukrainian crisis and Russia would be reportedly represented by Kremlin Deputy Chief of Staff Dmitry Kozak.

Further, speaking in Berlin alongside German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, French leader Macron averred the need to continue “clear” talks with Russia to “eliminate any misunderstanding”.

“It is … necessary to continue a clear dialogue with Russia because this dialogue is necessary to eliminate any misunderstanding or ambiguity,” Macron said, referring to his phone call with Russian leader, according to the report.

German Chancellor also called for continued talks with Moscow as fears increased over Moscow ramping up its military presence near its border with Ukraine and the possibility of an invasion. As per the report, Macron even linked his call for dialogue with Russia to pitch for a new European security proposal which Macron unveiled just last week as a potential longer-term negotiation channel to de-escalate tensions with Moscow.

'If there is an attack, there will a retaliation': Macron

It is to note that Macron’s scheduled phone call with Putin came after the French President issued a dire warning against Russia over facing “tough consequences” of Moscow initiating a military attack on Ukraine. Speaking alongside Scholz, Macron said, “If there is an attack, there will be retaliation and the price [for Russia] will be very high,” according to Anadolu Agency.

On Tuesday, the French President was quoted by the agency as saying, “We call for a de-escalation of tensions and I want to also say how united Germany and France are on this subject…We are preparing in parallel a joint reaction and the response in case of aggression” while issuing warning to Russia against escalating the conflict.

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday averred the United States stands with Ukraine and Russia should take the path of de-escalation. Blinken's remarks came as the US delivered “defensive security assistance” to Kyiv on 26 January to elevate Ukraine’s defences near border areas in the face of Russian aggression. Earlier on Monday, he also pledged to continue coordination with the European Union (EU) allies over tensions near Ukrainian borders. Blinken even affirmed that the US will support the bloc “in next steps to deter Russian aggression”.

(Image: AP)