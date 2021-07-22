Madagascar President Targeted In Assassination Plot, Several Suspects Arrested: Report

Madagascar’s prosecutor general’s office on July 22 said that it foiled an assassination attempt on President Andry Rajoelina, and arrested several “foreign and Malagasy” suspects. According to The Guardian Nigeria News, Attorney General Berthine Razafiarivony said that the arrests took place on Tuesday as part of an investigation into an “attack on state security”. While addressing reporters, Razafiarivony added that the foiled plot included the “killing and neutralisation” of senior political figures other than the president.

As per reports, the public security minister on Wednesday said that six people had been arrested - one foreign national, two binationals, and three Madagascan citizens. Two French people are among the arrested in the Indian Ocean island nation. The extent of the plan, or how far advanced, has not yet been revealed, but investigations are underway.

Rajoelina was sworn in as president in 2019 after a hard-fought election and a constitutional court challenge from his rival. He won the last vote in December 2018 beating his predecessor Marc Ravalomanana in an election beset by allegations of fraud. The 44-year-old first seized power in 2009 from Ravalomanana with the backing of the military and remained president of a transitional government until 2014.

Assassination attempt on Rajoelina’s right-hand man foiled

Meanwhile, last month, during the country’s Independence Day celebrations on June 26, the gendarmerie announced that they had foiled an assassination attempt on their boss, General Richard Ravalomanana, who is also Rajoelina’s right-hand man. It is worth noting that Madagascar has had a long history of coups and unrest since gaining independence from France in 1960. The former French colony is internationally famed for its unique wildlife and vanilla, however, it is heavily dependent on foreign aid. Al Jazeera reported that nine out of 10 people live on less than $2 a day.

(Image: Facebook)