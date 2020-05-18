Madagascar Reports First Death Due To Coronavirus, Total Cases Reach 304

The island nation of Madagascar has recently reported its first coronavirus related death. As per reports, the victim is a 57-year-old medical worker that suffered from diabetes and high blood pressure. The announcement of the death was made on May 17 by the National COVID-19 taskforce. Madagascar has reported a total of 304 positive coronavirus cases. According to reports, the task force spokeswoman Hanta Danielle Vololontiana in a televised statement said that the medical staffer had passed away other night of May 16.

Herbal cure for COVID-19

African countries like Tanzania, Congo-Brazzaville, and Guinea-Bissau have reportedly started importing a herbal tonic from Madagascar since the island nation claims it as a cure to COVID-19. President of Madagascar, Andry Rajoelina, has been promoting the herbal tonic and said on national television that it will “change the course of history”. “The COVID-Organics will be distributed free of charge to our most vulnerable compatriots and sold at very low prices to others. All profits will be donated to IMRA to finance scientific research,” Rajoelina wrote on Twitter.

The tonic has been developed by a private research institute that has been invested in researching the uses of Madagascar’s traditional medicines. Rajoelina said that the herbal extract is made up of artemisia, a bitterroot used in some malaria drugs, but the ingredients have not been mentioned on the drink.

Coronavirus outbreak

After originating from China’s “wet markets”, the coronavirus has now claimed 316,732 lives worldwide as of May 18. According to the tally by international news agency, the pandemic has infected at least 4,805,210 people. Out of the total infections, 1,860,050 have recovered but the easily spread virus is continuing to disrupt many lives. Major cities still remain under lockdown in almost many countries and the economy is struggling.

