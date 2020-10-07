Last Updated:

Madrid Flamenco In Pics: 'Passion & Drama Are Back' As Live Show Resumes Amid COVID-19

Written By Associated Press Television News
Flamenco dancer Antonia Estepa
1/10
AP Photo/Manu Fernandez

The passion and drama of live flamenco shows are back on stage in Madrid. But now the performers are behind Perspex screens and keeping their distance from the audience. 

Flamenco dancer Marina Perez
2/10
AP Photo/Manu Fernandez

Flamenco dancer Marina Perez performs behind screens during a flamenco show at the Torres Bermejas "tablao," or live flamenco venue, in Madrid, Spain. 

Flamenco dancer Marina Perez
3/10
AP Photo/Manu Fernandez

Flamenco dancer Marina Perez performs behind screens during a flamenco show at the Torres Bermejas "tablao," or live flamenco venue, in Madrid, Spain. 

Flamenco dancer Antonia Estepa
4/10
AP Photo/Manu Fernandez

Flamenco dancer Antonia Estepa performs behind screens next to hand clappers and guitarists during a flamenco show at the Torres Bermejas "tablao," or live flamenco venue. 

Flamenco dancer Antonia Estepa
5/10
AP Photo/Manu Fernandez

Flamenco dancer Antonia Estepa performs behind screens next to hand clappers and guitarists during a flamenco show at the Torres Bermejas "tablao," or live flamenco venue, in Madrid, Spain

Madrid flamenco
6/10
AP Photo/Manu Fernandez

A child looks at the Torres Bermejas "tablao," or live flamenco venue, in Madrid, Spain. 

Flamenco dancer Marina Perez
7/10
AP Photo/Manu Fernandez

Flamenco dancer Marina Perez performs behind screens next to hand clappers and guitarists during a flamenco show at the Torres Bermejas "tablao," or live flamenco venue, in Madrid, Spain

Flamenco dancer Antonia Estepa
8/10
AP Photo/Manu Fernandez

Flamenco dancer Antonia Estepa performs behind screens during a flamenco show at the Torres Bermejas "tablao," or live flamenco venue, in Madrid, Spain

People applaud
9/10
AP Photo/Manu Fernandez

People applaud at the end of a flamenco show at the Torres Bermejas "tablao," or live flamenco venue, in Madrid, Spain. 

Flamenco dancers Marina Perez and del Pozo
10/10
AP Photo/Manu Fernandez

Flamenco dancers Marina Perez and del Pozo perform behind screens during a flamenco show at the Torres Bermejas "tablao," or live flamenco venue, in Madrid, Spain. 

