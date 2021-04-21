Madrid To Host Charity Bullfight To Raise Money For Matadors Who Faced Financial Crisis

People from all spheres of life have been affected due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The countries imposed lockdown and strict restrictions to curb the novel virus which resulted in people working from home and some facing loss in business. A similar situation was faced by Madrid's Las Ventas bullring Matadors who went jobless due to the COVID-19.

Bullfight to raise money

The government officials in Madrid have announced a charity bullfight on May 2 in the city in a bid to raise money for matadors who have faced a financial crisis. Madrid will see crowds coming to witness the bullfight. Due to lockout limits, almost all of Spain's bullrings, or plazas, have remained closed for the past year, putting the bullfight on hold.

Las Ventas, one of the world’s most famous bullrings, will open its doors to a maximum of 4,000 spectators on May 2. The spectators of the event will have to maintain social distancing. The crowd will be just 40 per cent of the venue's capacity. Wearing a face mask will be mandatory for the audience of the bullfight.

Bullfighting had been battling for survival in recent years, long before lockdown bans brought the traditional Spanish culture to a virtual halt. Bullfighting is viewed differently by the people of Spain, with some seeing it as an important part of their culture and others seeing it as a cruel spectacle. As per reports, local governments have slashed funding for the events in recent years, as people have raised voice for anti-bullfight campaign.

According to a 2019 poll conducted by El Espaol, an online newspaper, 56.4 per cent of Spaniards condemn bullfighting, 24.7 per cent support it, and 18.9 per cent are undecided. As per reports, major bullfighting festivals such as San Isidro, Sevilla’s April Fair, and Pamplona’s San Fermin in July were cancelled in 2020. The bulls were sent from ranches straight to the slaughterhouse.

