Magnitude 5.4 Earthquake Shakes Northwestern Iran, Leaves 120 Injured

At least 120 people have been injured in an earthquake that hit northwestern Iran on Wednesday. The Seismological Center of the University of Tehran said the earthquake was of 5.4 magnitude and 12 kilometres (7.45 miles) deep, according to Iranian Students' News Agency (ISNA).

The epicenter of the earthquake is Khoy County in the province of West Azerbaijan. The time was registered as 1:38 PM (local time) at a depth of 12 kilometres, ISNA quoted Morteza Moradipour, deputy head for operations at Iran's Relief and Rescue Organization.

Quake tremors on Turkish-Iranian border felt in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan

The earthquake on the Turkish-Iranian border was felt in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan, Azernews reports citing the country's Seismological Service Center. The earthquake was recorded 90 km south of the Nakhchivan station. Notably, Iran's geographical position makes it prone to frequent seismic activity sitting on the boundaries of major tectonic plates.

Quakes in Iran

An earthquake in February 2020 in Iran claimed nine people when it hit the Iran-Turkey border. The 5.7 magnitude earthquake at the time had rattled the western village of Habash-e Olya on the border in Turkey. Iran’s deadliest recorded quake in history was a 7.4-magnitude tremor in 1990 that killed 40,000 people in the country’s northern region. It had also left over 3,00,000 injured and half a million homeless.