Magnitude 5.8 Earthquake Jolts Nepal, Tremors Felt In Delhi And NCR

A magnitude-5.8 earthquake jolted Nepal at a depth of five kilometers on Tuesday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said. The tremors were felt in the parts of Delhi and the national capital region.

On January 24, 2023, the quake struck at 2:28 pm with the epicentre in Nepal at a place 148 km east of Pithoragarh in Uttarakhand, the NCS said.

Few houses collapsed in Nepal, no casualties reported

"It was scary as the tremors hit," said Shantanu, who resides in a high-rise tower in Noida. Amit Pandey, a Delhi resident, said, "I was on the fifth floor of one of the blocks at the Civic Centre. I felt a growling noise beneath my feet and a mild shake, when the tremor passed through perhaps." Many others in the towering Civic Centre, the headquarters of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, felt the tremors which hit when the House proceedings were underway.



The epicenter of the earthquake that jolted Delhi-NCR was the border of Himali Village and Tajakot in Nepal. In a statement, Himali’s Village Council chief said that telephone services have been disrupted in the area. “Due to the inclement weather condition snowfall in the area, we're not able to establish contact with other localities. Telephone is not working,” the chief said, according to ANI.



A few houses have collapsed in Nepal in the aftermath of the earthquake that jolted the country and neighbouring regions on Tuesday. “A few more houses collapsed in the area after the earthquake. We have got the information that 3 more houses have collapsed in the district. No casualties as of now,” DSP Surya Thapa of Nepal’s Bajura district told ANI.

Earthquakes in Nepal

As western Nepal is frequently hit by quakes from mild to moderate intensity, three tremors jolted the eastern part of the country in December 2022.

In April 2015, a devastating earthquake of 7.8-magnitude hit Nepal, claiming lives of nearly 9,000 people and wounding nearly 22,000 others. It also damaged over 800,000 houses and school buildings.

(With inputs from agencies)