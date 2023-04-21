Magnitude 6.0 Earthquake Jolts Northern Molucca Sea

An earthquake of magnitude 6.0 jolted the northern part of the Molucca Sea which is located in the vicinity of Indonesia. According to the National Center for Seismology, the earthquake took place at 3 pm on Friday, the Molucca Sea which has a total surface area of 77,000 square miles is bordered by the Indonesian Islands of Celebes to the west, Halmahera to the east, and the Sula Islands to the south. The Indian National Center for Seismology asserted that the Friday earthquake was at the depth of 72 kilometers.

“Earthquake of Magnitude:6.0, Occurred on 21-04-2023, 15:51:18 IST, Lat: 2.77 & Long: 127.08, Depth: 72 Km , Location: Northern Malucca Sea for more information Download the BhooKamp App https://seismo.gov.in/MIS/riseq/Interactive/index/L2FvVjBmVHcyVThuanVuUTBYaWVzZz09/Reviewed… @Indiametdept @ndmaindia @Dr_Mishra1966 @Ravi_MoES @OfficeOfDrJS,” the National Center for Seismology wrote on Twitter

Northern Molucca Sea hit by 7.0 magnitude

The region was jolted by a magnitude of 7.0 earthquake that occurred in January this year. The epicentre was about 150 km (93 miles) northwest of Tobelo. At that time, the earthquake triggered a tsunami warning which the authorities eventually rescinded. Historically, the Molucca Sea located on the Molucca Sea plate has experienced hundreds of earthquakes with wide-raging magnitudes.