Former Malaysian PM Calls For Parliament Sitting To Test New PM's Majority Claim

Mahathir Mohamad called for an urgent sitting of the Parliament saying the palace refused to hear him out before appointing Muhyiddin Yassin as Malaysia’s new Prime Minister. Malaysian King appointed Muhyiddin as the Prime Minister on February 29 believing that the Bersatu President has the support of the majority of lawmakers.

However, Mahathir’s camp contested the claim and said that the 94-year-old leader has the backing of 114 lawmakers, two more than the majority mark. The former Prime Minister said that the actions of “very rich” and “very powerful” people might have put a dent on the numbers which could only be tested in the parliament.

“We feel we have 114, but after the actions taken by these very rich and very powerful people, we may not have the 114. So the test of the pudding is in the eating; hold the Parliament sitting now,” said Mahathir. Out of the 114 lawmakers that Mahathir claimed to have support, two of them have already denied supporting the former PM.

Dramatic turn of events

Mahathir had resigned from the prime ministerial post following a series of meeting were held on February 23 to plan the formation of a new federal government. Amid the political turmoil, Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) expelled Minister of Economic Affairs Mohamed Azmin Ali and Minister of Housing & Local Government Zuraida Kamaruddin for acting against the party.

PKR president Anwar Ibrahim, in a Facebook Live broadcast on February 23, had expressed shock on the political developments calling it a betrayal of the promises made during government formation. Mahathir returned as the interim Prime Minister and started working on a plan to stay at the helm and finally decided to realign with rival Anwar Ibrahim.

Mahathir, who also belongs to Bersatu party, had planned to convene the parliament on March 2 in order to allow lawmakers to choose their leader but Malaysian King rejected it saying he will continue to strive to find a solution in accordance with the constitution, in the interests of the people and country.

In a dramatic turn of events, Mahathir struck a deal with his former ruling alliance partner Anwar Ibrahim to thwart Muhyiddin’s bid but King Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah announced the appointment of Bersatu President as the new Prime Minister.

(With AP inputs)