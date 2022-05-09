Mahinda Rajapaksa's Son Leaves Country Amid Economic Crisis In Sri Lanka: Report

As Sri Lanka continues to battle its deteriorating economy, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa's second son left the country on Monday morning. As per a Daily Mirror report, Yoshitha Rajapaksa and his wife arrived at Bandaranaike International Airport and boarded a flight bound for an unknown destination. This comes on a day when PM Rajapaksa is expected to resign from the premiership. Presently, a large number of Mahinda's supporters have gathered outside the Prime Minister's house urging him to stay. Yoshitha currently serves as the Chief of Staff to the Prime Minister of Sri Lanka.

Earlier on May 6, PM Rajapaksa had agreed to step down at a special cabinet meeting convened by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa at the Presidential House, as per the Colombo Page. Later, the Sri Lankan Cabinet was also notified that the Prime Minister has been asked to resign due to his failure to deal with the country's ongoing economic crisis. His departure will also result in the dissolution of the Cabinet. The influential Buddhist clergy had also pushed for the prime minister's and Cabinet's resignations to allow for an interim government.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Sri Lanka's main Opposition party Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) claimed that its leader Sajith Premadasa has rejected an invitation from President Gotabaya to lead an interim government. President Rajapaksa called on Premadasa and invited him to take over as the interim Prime Minister of the country as it faces economic and financial turmoil. However, the Opposition leader is said to have declined the offer. "Premadasa will not accept premiership of an interim government but SJB will give conditional support for an interim government. We will only support an interim government which will carry out proposals made by the Bar Association of Sri Lanka," Tissa Attsnayake, SJB's national organizer, told Daily Mirror.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Sri Lankan government is currently struggling to meet basic requirements for its population of 22 million citizens amid an unprecedented economic crisis caused by mishandling of finances and ill-timed tax cuts. The island nation is also currently facing a foreign exchange deficit, which has resulted in food, fuel, power, and gas shortages, and has sought economic assistance from friendly countries. Meanwhile, people in the island nation have been protesting nearly for a month demanding for the government, led by the Rajapaksa family, resign.

