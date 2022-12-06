Maiden India-Central Asia NSAs Meet Calls For Action To Counter Terrorism & Terror-funding

Following the culmination of the first India-Central Asia Meeting of National Security Advisers/Secretaries of Security Councils held in New Delhi on Tuesday, the attendees have agreed to collectively respond to the "serious security implications" posed by the expansion of terrorist propaganda, recruitment and fundraising efforts.

Noting the serious security implications of the aforementioned security challenges for the region, the council agreed that a collective and coordinated response is essential. The meeting was attended by India’s National Security Advisor Ajit Doval along with his counterparts from Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, while Turkmenistan was represented by its ambassador to India. The meeting stems from the agreement reached during the first India-Central Asia Summit, which was held on 27 January 2022.

India leads counter-terrorism initiative

The joint communique released after the culmination of the meeting echoed India’s call for collective action against the misuse of new and emerging technologies, trafficking of arms and drugs, using terror proxies for cross-border infiltration, abuse of cyberspace to spread disinformation and unmanned aerial systems, labelling them new challenges in counterterrorism.

Similar suggestions were made by Indian security experts at the UN Counter-Terrorism Committee meeting held in Mumbai and New Delhi on 28 and 29 October respectively. Furthermore, the joint communique called for an early and resolute adoption of the UN Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism. The third edition of the “No Money for Terror" Conference on Counter-Terrorism Financing, which was held in New Delhi in November 2022 also saw a mention in the joint communique. The conference discussed emerging trends in the financing of terror activities and the misuse of new emerging financial technologies.

Furthermore, through the joint communique, the attendees of the conference underlined the necessity of regular dialogue between the Security Councils of their respective nations in consideration of common challenges of terrorism, extremism and radicalisation in the region.

Chabahar Port's importance highlighted

The participants of the meeting also noted the need for a greater connectivity, which could work as a force multiplier to enhance trade and commerce between India and Central Asian nations. Meanwhile, the participants agreed that connectivity initiatives should be based on the principles of transparency, local priorities, broad participation, financial sustainability and respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity of all nations.

Furthermore, the important role played by Chabahar Port during Afghanistan's humanitarian crisis was emphasised citing its immense potential in enhancing connectivity and trade, as well as improving the logistics infrastructure of the Central Asian nations aiding in the delivery of humanitarian goods to Afghanistan by international organisations.

Additionally, the increase in trade between India and Central Asian nations through the Shaheed Baheshti Terminal and Chabahar Port was also given due note by the participants and further development of this transport corridor discussed. The joint communique stated the support of the participants of the meeting to India's proposal to include the Chabahar port within the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC) framework.

Special focus laid on Afghanistan

The participating NSAs of the meeting laid special focus the deteriorating situation in Afghanistan and its subsequent impact on the security and stability of the region. Strong support to ensure a peaceful, stable and secure future for Afghanistan was emphasised by the participants.

Respect for Afghanistan's sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity was reiterated urging non-interference in its internal affairs. However, the joint communique called for Afghanistan's territory not to be used for sheltering, training, planning or financing any acts of terror while reaffirming the importance of UNSC Resolution 2593 (2021).