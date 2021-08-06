Last Updated:

Maintain All COVID Protocols, Be Careful For Another Six Months: WHO Chief Scientist

WHO chief scientist Dr. Soumya Swaminathan has urged people to maintain all COVID-19 protocols for some more time and be vigilant for the next six months.

Written By
Alka Jain
WHO

Image Credit: ANI


World Health Organisation (WHO) chief scientist Dr. Soumya Swaminathan has urged people to follow COVID-19 protocols for some more time. While speaking to ANI, she said that as the COVID-19 infection mutates into new variants, people should be cautious for another six months because when the vaccination coverage is high, things will start improving automatically. Presently, the total number of COVID-19 infections has reached more than 200 million cases, with more than four million deaths due to coronavirus infection.

Anthony Fauci warned of more severe COVID-19 variants

When the Delta variant is increasing COVID-19 infections in the USA, chief medical advisor Dr. Anothony Fauci on Wednesday warned of the possibility of a deadlier coronavirus strain that could bypass available vaccines. As the number of coronavirus cases in the United States rises, top US viral disease expert Anthony Fauci cautioned that if a new variant enters the country, it may spell disaster. On Wednesday, the Delta version of the Coronavirus reached a six-month high in the United States, with over 100,000 illnesses reported.

READ | South Africa Olympic soccer opener in limbo after COVID protocols sideline squad

The White House's top medical adviser told McClatchy in an interview, "If America's current COVID-19 surge continues unabated into the fall and winter, the country will likely face an even more deadly strain of the virus; that could evade the current coronavirus vaccines." Dr. Fauci's remarks emphasized the urgency of rapidly immunizing millions of Americans who are yet to receive vaccines. The Delta mutation of the Coronavirus, which is already more contagious than the original strain, is to blame for the current uptick in infections across the USA. According to one research, those who have been vaccinated but still get infected with the Delta strain have large viral loads that could spread to others, even if they do not display symptoms or have a sickness. 

READ | Zach LaVine enters COVID protocols, Team USA hopeful he'll travel to Tokyo

Over a seven-day average, the United States recorded 95,000 cases, with Florida, Texas, Missouri, Arkansas, Louisiana, Alabama, and Mississippi recording the highest numbers. With the virus spreading to children, Florida has been heavily affected, with hospitals fast running out of beds. Even as the USA battles the Delta COVID strain, its administration said it aims to allow fully vaccinated travelers into the country in a "safe and sustainable manner."

READ | 4,182 people violated Covid protocols at Delhi airport between March and July: Govt

Image Credit: ANI

READ | Tokyo Olympics: Organizers revoke accreditation of 6 people for violating COVID protocols
READ | Vikings in QB shortage, with Cousins out for COVID protocols
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND