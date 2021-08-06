Maintain All COVID Protocols, Be Careful For Another Six Months: WHO Chief Scientist

World Health Organisation (WHO) chief scientist Dr. Soumya Swaminathan has urged people to follow COVID-19 protocols for some more time. While speaking to ANI, she said that as the COVID-19 infection mutates into new variants, people should be cautious for another six months because when the vaccination coverage is high, things will start improving automatically. Presently, the total number of COVID-19 infections has reached more than 200 million cases, with more than four million deaths due to coronavirus infection.

People should maintain all COVID protocols for some more time. This isn't the time to let down your guard. Let us be careful for another 6 months or so. By then, if vaccination coverage is very high then things should start improving: Dr. Soumya Swaminathan, WHO chief scientist pic.twitter.com/dVukW8Wxqw — ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2021

Anthony Fauci warned of more severe COVID-19 variants

When the Delta variant is increasing COVID-19 infections in the USA, chief medical advisor Dr. Anothony Fauci on Wednesday warned of the possibility of a deadlier coronavirus strain that could bypass available vaccines. As the number of coronavirus cases in the United States rises, top US viral disease expert Anthony Fauci cautioned that if a new variant enters the country, it may spell disaster. On Wednesday, the Delta version of the Coronavirus reached a six-month high in the United States, with over 100,000 illnesses reported.

The White House's top medical adviser told McClatchy in an interview, "If America's current COVID-19 surge continues unabated into the fall and winter, the country will likely face an even more deadly strain of the virus; that could evade the current coronavirus vaccines." Dr. Fauci's remarks emphasized the urgency of rapidly immunizing millions of Americans who are yet to receive vaccines. The Delta mutation of the Coronavirus, which is already more contagious than the original strain, is to blame for the current uptick in infections across the USA. According to one research, those who have been vaccinated but still get infected with the Delta strain have large viral loads that could spread to others, even if they do not display symptoms or have a sickness.

Over a seven-day average, the United States recorded 95,000 cases, with Florida, Texas, Missouri, Arkansas, Louisiana, Alabama, and Mississippi recording the highest numbers. With the virus spreading to children, Florida has been heavily affected, with hospitals fast running out of beds. Even as the USA battles the Delta COVID strain, its administration said it aims to allow fully vaccinated travelers into the country in a "safe and sustainable manner."

Image Credit: ANI