Major Commercial Plane Crash Deaths Fell Over 50% In 2019: Study

A recent study conducted by aviation consulting firm To70 said that major commercial plane crash deaths worldwide fell by more than 50 percent in 2019. The Civil Aviation Safety Review by To70 said that 86 accidents involving large commercial planes, including eight fatal incidents took place in 2019 killing 257 people. Whereas, there were 160 accidents, including 13 fatal ones that killed 534 people in 2018.

Civil Aviation Safety Review

The rapid fall in the number of deaths occurred by major commercial plane crashes is evident. According to study, an estimated 4.2 percent growth in air traffic for 2019 over 2018 means that the fatal accident rate for large airplanes in commercial air transport is just 0.18 fatal accidents per million flights. That is an average of one fatal accident every 5.58 million flights. To70’s annual Civil Aviation Safety Review examines accidents to large passenger aircraft used by most travellers. It includes all causes, whether technical failure, human error or unlawful interference, the study said.

Two major accidents that took place this past year, are Boeing 737 MAX operated by Ethiopian Airlines that killed 157 people and a Sukhoi Superjet 100 operated by Aeroloft that killed 41 onboard. Three other accidents involving large passenger aircraft with more than 10 fatalities took place in 2019. Douglas DC-3 operated by LASER crashed in Colombia killing 14 people on board, while a Dornier 228 and Fokker 100 crashes killed 29 and 12 people respectively.

According to the company's website, To70 uses official figures reported by States to the UN’s aviation agency, ICAO, to determine the number of civil aviation flights that have taken place in any given year. The actual figures, published by the air transport organization, IATA, are used to estimate the current year’s figures. The firm updates its database each year after the actual flight numbers data for the previous year becomes available.

