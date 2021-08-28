Speaking on back-to-back developments in Kabul with bomb blasts killing several including US military personnel and the US retaliating with drone attacks, Major (Retd) Gaurav Arya on Saturday said the move by America is good however it is limited till the evacuation process. Sharing his expertise on the crisis, Gaurav Arya said that President Joe Biden's claim to 'hunt down' the ISIS-K assets and make them 'pay' is just 'talk' as the US could not do it in 20 years so it is highly 'improbable' to do it in next few days. The Major (Retd) also said that those thinking the US is working on anti-terrorist operations should know that this is only till the country's citizens are completely evacuated from Afghanistan.

According to Gaurav Arya, the US is conducting operations to ensure the safety of US citizens in Afghanistan.

"It's a good move by the US however I fear that this is only limited till the evacuation process is completed in Afghanistan for the security of US citizens. If anyone thinks that the US is actually doing anti-terrorist operations then they are wrong. I don't know whom they have killed this is just their version but this is not how it works, you kill one person today and tomorrow someone else will be taking over his job. You need to see the depth of the situation. Let's see what happens after 31st August," added Gaurav Arya.

While answering the question of the US vowing to eliminate those carrying out attacks, Gaurav Arya explained that 'Islamic state is an ideology, you cannot kill an ideology by one or two strikes there are still 6000 -10000 foreign fighters they are headed to civil war and defeating Islamic state is not easy'.

Afghanistan headed to Civil War

Keeping aside Panjshir Valley, the Major (Retd) said that Central, Southern, Western, and even Eastern (side which is connected to Pakistan) Afghanistan is headed to Civil war due to fighting within the ranks of Taliban.

Gaurav Arya questioned, "now they have taken over Kabul what next? These people only know warfare as the means of Economy and nothing else. Have you ever heard of clothing brands in Afghanistan? Heard about anything made in Afghanistan? No, because there are war loggerheads with the Taliban who only understand war. Now, even world power will be used against each other for war.

Concluding his knowledge with a significant statement, Gaurav Arya asserted, "Taliban coming to Kabul is not end its the beginning".