Last Updated:

Makeshift Markets And Longer Robes: How Has Life Changed In Afghanistan | See Pics

It has been six weeks since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan ending months of uncertainty and since then life in the conflict-hit state has changed.

Written By
Riya Baibhawi
Life under Taliban
1/10
Associated Press

It has been six week since Taliban took control of Afghanistan and since then life in the conflict hit state has considerably changed. Here, a repairman is seen chatting with boys in Kabul. 

Life under Taliban
2/10
Associated Press

More than 3,547,000 people have been internally displaced ever since 15 August, as per IDMC. This picture shows a man could be seen distributing food to displaced Afghans. 

Life under Taliban
3/10
Associated Press

Since the takeover, seldom has a man been spotted donning western outfit. Here, men could be seen in traditional outfits offering prayers. Aditionally, a girl working as shoe cleaner is also seen. 

Life under Taliban
4/10
Associated Press

Change has also been witnessed in Taliban fighters, who now direct traffic or man checkpoints donning blue camouflage uniforms instead of their traditional uniform. Here, residents look at a Talib. 

Life under Taliban
5/10
Associated Press

Women have been particularly affected by the new regime. As time lapses, women are getting back to the street albeit with longer coats and thicker niqabs. This picture shows girls sitting in a class. 

Life under Taliban
6/10
Associated Press

Taliban has covered or blacked out faces of women infront of beauty parlors and salons. Here, a woman is seen walking past beauty salons with window decorations which have been defaced in Kabul. 

Life under Taliban
7/10
Associated Press

Although in the previous regime, the insurgets banned a lot of sports, no such decree has been issued as yet. Photo shows men playing cricket at the Chaman-e-Hozari Park in Kabul. 

Life under Taliban
8/10
Associated Press

Makeshift markets have appeared everywhere with people seeking to sell almost everything ranging from clothes to furniture. Here, Women are seen buying goods at a second hand market. 

Life under Taliban
9/10
Associated Press

Here, elderly Afghans pick second-hand clothes at the Chaman-e-Hozari Park in Kabul, 

Life under Taliban
10/10
Associated Press

People who've stayed back in Afghnistan, not only face political, but also economic and humanitarian crisis. This photo from Kabul shows Afghan boys riding in the trunk of a car. 

Tags: Afghanistan, Taliban, Afghans
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
More Photos
View all
In Pics: Haitian migrants wade through Rio Grande river to seek asylum in Texas

In Pics: Haitian migrants wade through Rio Grande river to seek asylum in Texas
IN PICS: Afghanistan witnesses slow-paced change post Taliban takeover

IN PICS: Afghanistan witnesses slow-paced change post Taliban takeover