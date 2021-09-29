Makeshift Markets And Longer Robes: How Has Life Changed In Afghanistan | See Pics

Quick links:
It has been six week since Taliban took control of Afghanistan and since then life in the conflict hit state has considerably changed. Here, a repairman is seen chatting with boys in Kabul.
More than 3,547,000 people have been internally displaced ever since 15 August, as per IDMC. This picture shows a man could be seen distributing food to displaced Afghans.
Since the takeover, seldom has a man been spotted donning western outfit. Here, men could be seen in traditional outfits offering prayers. Aditionally, a girl working as shoe cleaner is also seen.
Change has also been witnessed in Taliban fighters, who now direct traffic or man checkpoints donning blue camouflage uniforms instead of their traditional uniform. Here, residents look at a Talib.
Women have been particularly affected by the new regime. As time lapses, women are getting back to the street albeit with longer coats and thicker niqabs. This picture shows girls sitting in a class.
Taliban has covered or blacked out faces of women infront of beauty parlors and salons. Here, a woman is seen walking past beauty salons with window decorations which have been defaced in Kabul.
Although in the previous regime, the insurgets banned a lot of sports, no such decree has been issued as yet. Photo shows men playing cricket at the Chaman-e-Hozari Park in Kabul.
Makeshift markets have appeared everywhere with people seeking to sell almost everything ranging from clothes to furniture. Here, Women are seen buying goods at a second hand market.