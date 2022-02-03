Malala Says Taliban 'running Out Of Excuses' For Preventing Girls From Receiving Education

Pakistani activist and Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai recently said that the Taliban is running out of excuses as they can no longer use religion as an excuse for preventing Afghan girls from receiving education. Ever since the Taliban seized power over the war-torn nation on August 15 last year, a series of discriminatory rules have been enacted by the Islamist group across Afghanistan. Such instructions suggest a return to the strict ruling of the group’s past tenure in power, despite promises of a milder form of government.

Speaking to BBC, Malala, who was shot by the Pakistani Taliban for campaigning for girls’ education, noted that ever since the militant group took over Kabul in mid-August, the lives of women in Afghanistan changed completely. But while hailing the women protesters in the war-torn nation, she said that there has been pressure on the Taliban to listen to the voices of Afghan women in the Gulf and ensure that their rights are protected.

Afghan women protest against Taliban’s policies

According to BBC, students have returned to some public universities in Afghanistan for the first time since the Taliban seized power in August. However, the Islamist authorities have also said that male and female students should be segregated on the curriculum based on religious principles. Moreover, the Taliban back in September also issued a fresh set of education laws, which greatly highlighted gender bias. It is to mention that girls are still not allowed to attend secondary schools.

But raising voices against the inequalities, several Afghan women have since taken to the street to protest for their basic rights. In a list of demands, the protestors said that they require education to fight with the extremist organisation. Also, they demanded the reopening of the Women's Ministry, facilitating education for girls, and securing jobs for women in senior government positions.

More recently, women in Afghanistan launched protests against the participation of the Taliban delegation in the Oslo Summit. On Sunday, the demonstrations were supported by human rights advocates, saying that the summit could be a step towards acknowledging the political legitimacy of the Taliban regime. Demonstrators pointed out that despite previous similar summits in the Middle East, Russia and China, the militant regime has failed to meet the preconditions of international recognition or acknowledge women's rights.

(Image: AP/Twitter)