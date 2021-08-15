Malala Yousafzai Says She's 'deeply Worried About Women, Minorities' In Afghanistan

On Sunday, Nobel Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai expressed concerns for women, minorities, and human rights advocates in Afghanistan as the Taliban is gaining control in the country. She urged the global, regional and local powers to provide immediate humanitarian aid to Afghanistan. Malala tweeted, "We watch in complete shock as Taliban takes control of Afghanistan. I am deeply worried about women, minorities and human rights advocates. Global, regional and local powers must call for an immediate ceasefire, provide urgent humanitarian aid and protect refugees and civilians."

The 24-year-old Pakistani education activist is the recipient of the Nobel Peace Price in 2014 for her efforts on children's rights.

Ashraf Ghani leaves Afghanistan

According to multiple reports, Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani has left for Tajikistan as the Taliban entered Kabul. The insurgents entered the capital city from all sides. In a tweet, Afghan Vice President Amrullah Saleh said that he will not bow under any circumstances to the Taliban terrorists. "I will never betray d soul & legacy of my hero Ahmad Shah Masoud, the commander, the legend & the guide. I won't disappoint millions who listened to me. I will never be under one ceiling with the Taliban. NEVER," he tweeted.

Despite billions of dollars spent by NATO and the United States to strengthen Afghan Security forces, the Taliban defeated the troops in a short span.

Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said that the insurgents would enter some parts of Kabul to prevent looting and chaos. He also asked the people to not panic about their entry into the city. Meanwhile, Abdullah Abdullah, chief of the HCNR, has asked the Taliban to allow some time for talks before entering Kabul. TOLO news reported, he also called Ghani "former President" and confirmed that he has left the country.

Image Credit: AP