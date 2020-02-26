Malaysia Airlines Steward Loses Case After She Was Fired For Being Overweight

Malaysia Airlines steward who was sacked for being overweight recently lost her case for unfair dismissal, international media reported. Ina Meliesa Hassim was reportedly dismissed from her job for being overweight. According to reports, the company’s policy stipulates that employees weight must fall within a certain range for the safety of its passengers.

Was given 18 months to lose extra weight

Hassim was sacked for not adhering to company’s rule over staff appearance in 2017 after working for the company for nearly 25 years. According to media reports, when Hassin was put on the scale in 2017, she weighed 61.7 kg and was 160 cm tall. However, according to the regulations she should have weighed 61 kgs to comply with the maximum BMI, international media reported. Reportedly, the airline gave her 18 months to lose the extra weight, which she failed to do.

At the court hearing on 12 February, Industrial Court chairman Syed Noh Said Nazir ruled in favour of Malaysia Airlines and that there was a just cause for her being sacked. In his ruling, he said that the court was convinced that the company has provided the claimant with ample opportunities to lose weight. However, she had failed to achieve the optimal weight. The weight management programme was no way discriminatory as it applied to all in the crew and the company provided various opportunities to her.

The company reportedly said that Hassim had failed to attend her schedule weight in despite several extensions. However, the lawyer representing Hassim said that the company’s policy regarding weight was “frivolous” and that other airlines such as British Airways, Lufthansa, KLM do not impose a maximum BMI.

The company’s policy, which was introduced in October 2019, stated that the cabin crew created an unforgettable image in the minds of the guests and it was for that reason that the company gave utmost importance to feedback from the guests. It added that the appearance of the cabin crew had been included in one of the attributes of passenger flight experience survey and the company expects to see a healthier cabin crew which will portray a great image of the airline.

