Malaysia: As Floods Ravage Seven States, Authorities Evacuate People To Temporary Shelters

Seven states of Malaysia have been hit by floods caused due to heavy rains on Sunday, January 2. The Meteorological Department issued a warning for more rain in most states until January 4. The authorities have started evacuating more people and have been moving them to temporary shelters. States like Kelantan, Terengganu, Pahang, Johor, Melaka, Negeri Sembilan and Sabah have been affected by the floods as of Sunday, reported The Straits Times.

More than 8000 victims have been evacuated and moved to 128 relief centres across the nation. The National Disaster Management Agency has revealed that around 125,490 people have been displaced across the nation due to torrential rain in the past two weeks, as per The Straits Times report. Furthermore, the agency informed that around 117,700 have returned home. Around 13 routes had been closed by authorities in five districts in Negeri Sembilan. So far, the authorities have deployed around 15,581 first responders to assist victims in flood-affected areas.

Warning of High tides from January 2

The authorities have issued a warning of a four-day high tide phenomenon and have advised the people living in coastal areas, particularly the west coast of Peninsular Malaysia to be alert, as per the news report. The four-tide phenomenon is expected in the city from January 2 to January 5. The Drainage and Irrigation Department in the statement informed that the high tide phenomenon this time is on a “smaller scale” in comparison to November last year. However, the Drainage and Irrigation Department warned that the situation could turn worse if strong winds, tidal waves and heavy rains happen simultaneously.

Areas expected to get affected by the high tide phenomenon

As per The Straits Times report, the areas which are expected to get hit by the high tide phenomenon are Kuala Muda in Kedah, Bagan Datoh in Perak, Klang, Kuala Langat, Sabak Bernam and Kuala Selangor in Selangor, Batu Pahat and Pontian in Johor. The authorities have advised the residents of these areas to remain cautious. The government is expected to spend around RM1 billion to repair the damages caused by the floods. Datuk Wan Uzir Sulaiman, Works Ministry secretary-general, highlighted the need of repairing damaged infrastructure such as roads, bridges and slopes to ensure connectivity.