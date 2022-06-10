Malaysia: Cabinet Agrees To Scrap Mandatory Death Penalty; Plans 'alternative Punishments'

In a major development, the Malaysian cabinet has agreed to abolish the mandatory death penalty and give the jury the discretion to award "alternative punishments" to offenders of capital crimes, CNN reported. On Thursday, the country’s minister of law Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar revealed that the cabinet had also agreed on studying substitute sentences for all offences that carry mandatory executions. "This shows the government's emphasis on ensuring that the rights of all parties are protected and guaranteed, reflecting the transparency of the country's leadership in improving the criminal justice system," he said.

Later, in a tweet, he asserted that the latest move will require some laws to be amended. However, he stopped short of revealing further details of it or a timeline of when the law would be presented before the Parliament. At present, the country’s constitution makes crimes including murder, drug trafficking and terrorism liable for capital punishment.

Notably, in 2018, the then government had imposed a moratorium on capital punishments, however, the courts were still obliged to mete out death sentences to drug traffickers and other offenders. In 2020, the former prime minister of the country Mahathir Mohamad announced a plan to rescind the extreme punitive measure, however, his government fell before it could happen. Now, the pledge needs to get parliamentary approval before it could be implemented.

The decision has been welcomed by rights groups from across the world. "Malaysia's public pronouncement that it will do away with the mandatory death penalty is an important step forward- especially when one considers how trends on capital punishment are headed in precisely the opposite direction in neighbouring countries...," Phil Robertson, Deputy Asia Director Human Rights Watch wrote on Twitter.

Death penalties have declined globally: Reports

According to a report, the death penalties have declined globally in recent years. However, the decline does not represent the increasing number of nations that have prevented capital punishment, due to the COVID-19 pandemic that has slowed down the judicial proceedings in several African and Asian countries. The report has also noted that the United States has witnessed an increase in federal executions in the last year.