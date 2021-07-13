Malaysia: COVID-19 Vaccination Center Shuts Down After Over 200 Workers Test Positive

A COVID-19 vaccination center in Malaysia was ordered to close down for sanitization on Tuesday after more than 200 volunteers and workers tested positive over the weekend, the country’s science minister Khairy Jamaluddin said. The center situated nearly 25 km from the capital city of Kuala Lumpur tested 453 of its workers for coronavirus, out of whom 204 tested positive. In the aftermath, health officials have asked those who got themselves inoculated from the center between July 9 and 12 to self isolate themselves for 10 days.

The incident comes as Malaysia struggles to contain its biggest outbreak yet, with record deaths and cases amid a ramping up of its vaccination program and stricter lockdown measures over the past month. According to the latest tally by Worldometers, the southeast Asian country has reported 855,949 cases and 6,385 deaths despite having the highest vaccination rate in the region. It also has the highest per capita infection in entire Southeast Asia.

Lockdown and White Flag moment

Meanwhile, amidst an extended lockdown, people from low-income groups are now waving white flags in order to convey their distress about the COVID-induced financial crunch in the country. The ‘White flag movement’, colloquially known as ‘benderaputi’, has emerged as a new method to seek help in the lockdown that was reimposed on June 1. Anybody who is facing difficulties in securing food or any other kind of aid for themselves and their families can raise a white flag out of their windows. This would help the aid groups or good samaritans to locate and help them.

The campaign began earlier this month on social media as Malaysian society’s response to rising suicides believed linked to economic hardships caused by the pandemic. Police reported 468 suicides in the first five months this year, an average of four a day and up sharply from 631 for the whole of 2020, Associated Press reported. It is worth noting that alongside this campaign, there is a black flag movement running parallel in the country. This campaign is aimed at expressing dissatisfaction with the Malaysian government and has also demanded the PM Perdana Menteri Malaysia step down.

Image: AP