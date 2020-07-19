Malaysia Discovers Biggest Shipment Of Toxic Waste Illegally Abandoned At Johor Port

Malaysia on July 19 discovered one of the largest shipments of abandoned toxic waste in its history, which entered the country illegally, according to local media reports. Over 110 containers carrying heavy metal waste were reportedly found abandoned at Tanjung Pelepas port in the southern state of Johor, said country's Environment Minister Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man. Media reports suggest that the waste came from Romania and was bound for Indonesia when it was illegally abandoned at Johor port.

Read: Waste-watching: Sewage Can Help Track Pandemic Virus Trends

Malaysia has become one of the biggest dumping ground for the world after China implemented a new policy in 2018 that banned imports of waste. According to reports, the recently discovered scrap on the Malaysian port is electric arc furnace dust (EAFD), which is a byproduct of steel production. Tuan Man while talking to the press said that the waste discovered at the port is 1,864 tonnes of EAFD, which contains zinc, cadmium, and lead. He further added that the scrap is classified as a toxic waste under the Basel Convention, an international treaty that was designed to reduce toxic waste trading between nations.

Read: Chhattisgarh Sets Up Mega Solid Waste Processing Plant; Achieves 100% Scientific Disposal

Arrange for repatriation

As per reports, Malaysian authorities have contacted the Interpol for an investigation into the matter and has asked the Romanian Basel Convention authority to arrange for the return of the toxic waste from the South Asian country. In March last year, more than 2,000 people had fallen sick after toxic waste was dumped into a Malaysian river causing the emission of hazardous gas. The sick people included school children prompting authorities to take emergency action.

Read: EPCA Asks Delhi, NCR States To Submit Report On COVID-19 Biomedical Waste

Read: Thunberg Criticizes Danes For Dumping Wastewater Into Strait

(Image Credit: AP)