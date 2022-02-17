Malaysia: Female Min's Unsolicited Advice On Beating 'stubborn' Wives Sparks Outrage

A Malaysian female Minister has sparked outrage after she shared marital advice and told husbands to beat their "stubborn" wives "gently" to discipline them for "unruly" behaviour. Siti Zailah Mohd Yusoff, Malaysian Deputy Minister for women, family and community development has been facing criticism after she made these remarks in a video clip posted on Instagram. In the video titled "Mother's Tips", the female minister recommended husbands to first "discipline" their "stubborn wives" by speaking to them, Sputnik reported.

Female minister criticised after sharing marital advice

As the video proceeds, Siti Zailah Mohd Yusoff advised husbands that if the "unruly" behaviour of their wives does not change, they should sleep apart from them for three days. Yusoff further insisted that if the behaviour does not change even after sleeping separately, the husbands can try the "physical touch approach," as per the Sputnik report. She told husbands that they can strike her "gently" in order to demonstrate his strictness and how much change he seeks to see in his wife. In addition to men, Reportedly, Siti Zailah Mohd Yusoff has advised women to speak to their husbands only when they have his permission in order to win over their partners. Yusoff urged women to speak to their husbands "when they are calm" and have "finished eating, have prayed and are relaxed." The comments made by Siti Zailah Mohd Yusoff have not been well received by netizens and several women rights activists groups.

JAG demands resignation of Siti Zailah Mohd Yusoff

The Joint Action Group for Gender Equality (JAG) has criticised the minister for "normalising domestic violence" and have demanded her resignation from the position of deputy women's minister. In the statement, JAG added, "As a minister who is meant to uphold gender equality and the rights of women to protection and safety, this is abhorrent, denies women the right to equality, their right to dignity and to be free from degrading treatment. It is grossly mistaken and a demonstration of failed leadership." JAG in the statement pointed out that between 2020 and 2021, there were 9,015 police reports on domestic violence and in reality, the cases are much higher as the statistics might not include reports received by NGOs and other organizations.

JAG calls for immediate resignation of Siti Zailah Mohd Yusoff, Deputy Minister of Women for her video message in support of violence against women. pic.twitter.com/WG7Bpt6mXP — TENAGANITA (@Tenaganita) February 14, 2022

