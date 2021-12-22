Malaysia Floods: Death Toll Climbs To 17, Nearly 70,000 People Displaced Nationwide

As torrential rains resulted in severe floods in Malaysia, nine more people were recorded to have lost their lives, further increasing the total number of deaths to 17 as of Tuesday, according to officials in Selangor state. During a news conference, Selangor state Chief Minister Amirudin Shari said that as floodwaters recede, additional corpses have been discovered. He further stated that the state government has gathered all required resources to assist the victims of the natural calamity.

CM Shari said, "At this time, our focus is to ensure search and rescue operations are carried out effectively and that they reach all who need it," Xinhua reported. Over the weekend, three days of heavy rain in eight states triggered significant flooding, partially drowning a number of cities and villages. Further, the government has been chastised for failing to issue timely warnings and responding slowly, as per BBC.

People affected due to Rains in Malaysia have been evacuated

Furthermore, as rains in Malaysia ended rescue crews worked on Monday to liberate individuals stranded by Malaysia's worst floods in years, AP reported. According to statistics from the Malaysian social welfare department, the total number of people displaced by floods in Malaysia has climbed more than 69,400 in seven states including the Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur as of 10:00 p.m. (local time) on December 21.

Pahang, which is located on Peninsular Malaysia's east coast, has been considered to be the worst-hit state, with over 42,000 people relocated to flood relief camps, followed by Selangor, which has had almost 23,000 people evacuated. More rainfall is forecast throughout the nation on Wednesday, according to the country's meteorological authority, with rain and storms expected in various regions.

In addition to this, according to official news agency Bernama, Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob has addressed a conference along with chief ministers on Tuesday morning that it was discovered that states like Terengganu, Kelantan, and Pahang had been prepared to handle floods, particularly at a time of year. He went on to say that as east coast states have really been prepared for yearly floods, the condition in Selangor is unexpected, and he recognised that the disaster management response has been problematic, Xinhua reported.

(Image: AP)