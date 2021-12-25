Malaysia Floods: Death Toll Rises To 41, Eight Still Missing As Rescue Work Continues

As many as 41 people have lost their lives following the massive floods that hit Malaysia late on December 18. Earlier, it was reported that 27 people were killed in the floods. As per the local media report, the current death toll include 26 men, 13 women and two children. "Of the 41 deaths, 25 were reported in Selangor, 15 in Pahang and one man in Kelantan," Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani said, as quoted by The Star newspaper.

Moreover, 8 people are feared to be missing as the seasonal flood submerged industrial areas of Klang Valley and seven more states across the country. Although citizens and disaster management teams quickly responded to the alerts by the Malaysian Meteorological Department forecast by evacuating over 68,000 homes, the aftermath of the tropical depression seemed to intensify gradually as water-logged streets have largely hindered relief work. Meanwhile, the weather bureau is expecting the thunderstorms accompanied by heavy rains will continue as the festive season looms, The Diplomat reported.

Malaysia battles worst flood in decades

First responders have been actively rescuing citizens stranded on rooftops in inundated homes. Nevertheless, several people are still stuck in muddy waters clogging their homes as they moved inside to ascertain the flood damage. As per The Diplomat, patience is running thin among citizens trapped in flood camps as the federal government has displayed a considerable scattered and lackadaisical response to the floods even after a week.

The rains, beginning from December 18 and lasting up to December 20, have flooded at least 8 provinces with water level up to 5 feet in some areas. According to statistics from the Malaysian social welfare department, the total number of people displaced by floods in Malaysia has climbed more than 69,400 in seven states including the Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur as of 10:00 p.m. (local time) on December 21.The weather department has predicted heavy rains and thunderstorms in coastal areas like Pahang, Terengganu and Kelantan could continue until Saturday. According to local authorities, while heavy rains are not unusual at this time of the year, depression is quite rare and jolting. The depression formed in the South China Sea and entered the east coast of Pahang drifting over the Malacca Strait. It lashed the industrial heartland of Klang Valley. Pahang, which is located on Peninsular Malaysia's east coast, has been considered to be the worst-hit state, with over 42,000 people relocated to flood relief camps, followed by Selangor, where almost 23,000 people were evacuated.

(Image: AP)