Malaysia General Elections: As Nation Votes, Oppn's Ibrahim Expected To Lead Tight Race

Malaysia's longtime opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim's coalition, who is the President of the People's Justice Party since November 2018, is predicted to win the country's general elections but might fail to seal the majority required to form a government as Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob and former premier Muhyiddin Yassin are standing against him. If Malaysia votes for Anwar then it would be noted as a remarkable win for the politician in 25 years. But the oppositions could form a coalition which may affect Anwar's share of votes. He has served as the 12th and 16th Leader of the Opposition since May 2020 and from August 2008 to March 2015 respectively.

Malaysia general elections 2022

According to the political analyst at Malaysia Science University, Sivamurugan Pandian said "I don't think it is possible for any coalition to win on their own." Further, he suggested that somehow they will have to work with others as new parties are splitting the votes and there are new voters who are essential to decide the fate. Anwar's supporters are multiethnic whereas the other oppositions are supported by the ethnic-Malay Muslim majority. While the Islamist party which promotes shariah law is led by Muhyiddin. The deciding factors will depend on the main issues that are being faced by the significant new voters.

According to YouGov polls, Rising living costs and government integrity are the biggest concerns for voters in this election. The rebound of Malaysia's economy was not that swift after the pandemic phase as the unemployment rate is at 4% and is a concern among young voters. Chairman of the Bersih coalition movement that campaigns for clean elections, Thomas Fann said, "it would be a challenge to match 2018’s historic turnout of 82%." Experts have agreed that Malaysia's 15th general election is the most unpredictable one and will have no single-party winner to claim a parliamentary majority. An outgoing member of parliament Charles Santiago said, “There will be no dominant party, no clear-cut winner and ultimately it will be a hung Parliament." He opined that this was not the most strategic time to conduct elections in the country.