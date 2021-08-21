Malaysia Gets New Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob, Amid Surge In COVID Cases

Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, Malaysia gets its 9th Prime Minister, Ismail Sabri Yaakob, on Saturday, August 20. Putting an end to week-old political turmoil in the country, Sabri Yaakob has become the third Prime Minister in the last three years. He succeeded ex-PM Muhyiddin Yassin after Yassin's government collapsed due to an in-house battle over the COVID crisis in the country. The new Prime Minister was elected after the massive support of 114 members of parliament on Saturday. As per the reports, the ruling party cabinet believes the newly elected PM will have to face a more challenging situation as COVID-19 cases in Malaysia are rising, and the third wave could hit the country at any time.

Syukur kehadrat Ilahi. Patik menjunjung kasih atas limpah perkenan KDYMM Seri Paduka Baginda Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah Ibni Almarhum Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Al-Musta’in Billah, atas pelantikan patik sbg Perdana Menteri Malaysia. pic.twitter.com/cXDaKL44Px — Ismail Sabri (@IsmailSabri60) August 21, 2021

Political career of Ismail Sabri Yaakob

Ismail had earlier handled several portfolios, including deputy to former PM Muhyiddin, the country's defence minister, agriculture minister, and rural development minister. He rose to prominence during Yassin's 17-month administration. Backed by prominent leaders of the party, Ismail can lead the country towards a great future, his party believes. It must be noted that the newly elected PM is likely to face strong attacks from the opposite side due to mismanagement caused by the previous government, where Ismail was the key figure. However, Ismail has been elected for a very short period as the election in the country is going to happen sometime soon.

Malaysia gets its 9th Prime Minister amid COVID-19 surge

Ismail overcame many objections before being elected as the new Prime Minister. Earlier, King Al-Sultan Abdullah had said, the new PM of the country would have to face a confidence vote in parliament. However, he succeeded in proving his majority. Meanwhile, as many as 3,52,000 signatories have opposed Ismail's appointment, citing the mismanagement caused during the previous government, where Ismail was the key figure. Belonging to one of the oldest parties in Malaysia who ruled for over six decades, Ismail is being widely criticized for his association with Muhyiddin's government. According to experts, Ismail's appointment as the new PM will cause massive instability inside the country in the coming days.

COVID situation in Malaysia

As per reports, the Malaysian government has been accused of mismanagement of coronavirus across the country. Malaysia is one of the worst COVID-19 affected countries. The official reports say that the country has recorded 23,564 new cases in the last 24 hours, taking the tally over 1.5 million. The country reported 317 fatalities, taking the death toll to 31,198.

(IMAGE: TWITTER/ ISMAILSABRIYAAKOB)