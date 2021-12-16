Malaysia: Instead Of Honeymoon, Newlyweds Volunteer To Help In COVID-19 Burial Duties

On December 13, Muhammad Ridzuan Osman, 34, and his bride, Nur Afifah Habib, 26, from Malaysia got married, according to Harian Metro media agency. However, instead of taking a honeymoon after their wedding, this newlywed couple had other plans. They decided to volunteer to bury victims who died because of the COVID-19 virus, during their first week after their wedding.

After receiving a call asking for assistance in burying a dead patient, Ridzuan, who is also the head of the operation for Team Cangkul, a team that manages and buries COVID-19 casualties for free, contacted his wife right away. "My wife agreed and we immediately rushed to Hospital Sultan Abdul Halim to retrieve the corpse for burial," he said, adding that other volunteers assisted in the burial duties as well.

Ridzuan Osman posted photos of himself and his wife performing burial duties while wearing PPE kits, on Facebook. The caption of the post read, "Today I have started to take care of the corpse of covid. The wife also joined me to volunteer."

Afifah joined the volunteer team 3 months ago

Afifah, a waitress at a Korean restaurant, isn't afraid to get her hands dirty while excavating the grave. She joined the volunteer team three months ago, and that's how the two of them met. They're both from Sungai Petani, Malaysia. According to her, they began to know one another better, and their love blossomed as a result. The couple has no plans to quit volunteering for the time being. According to local Malaysian news agencies, the pair has buried 15 persons who have died because of COVID-19 virus since they met in the volunteer team.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Image: Facebook