Malaysia National Day: Know About The Country's History & Theme Of 2021 Celebrations

Each year on the day of August 31, every Malaysian citizen commemorates the Malaysia National Day. It is also known as Malaysia Independence Day or ‘Hari Merdeka' in the Malay language. The Malayan Declaration of Independence was honoured on the 31st of August in the year 1957. The formal Independence Day of Malaysia is specified under Article 160 of the Malaysian constitution as the day on which the nation became free of British control.

In Malaysia, the festivities typically begin in early August with a variety of events and national contests. According to the National Today website, the month of August is recognised as National Month in Malaysia.

Malaysia history of Independence

Previously, Malaysia was a Commonwealth state of the British, which signifies the political union of certain areas that have been earlier ruled by the British. Tunku Abdul Rahman, the first Prime Minister of Malaysia, gave some authority and responsibility to ministers and political leaders in the year 1956 to discuss liberty with the British. On February 8, 1956, a deal was made for Malaysia's independence from British control. Malaysia's formal independence was announced the following year, on August 31, 1957, due to technical and administrative issues.

Malaysian National Day arrangements and preparations

As per The Star website, the communications and multimedia ministry secretary-general Datuk Seri Mohammad Mentek stated that the preparations and arrangements for Malaysia National Day 2021 are 90 percent accomplished. The secretary-general further added that this year's major event will not include the citizen's actual presence; instead of that, it will be conducted out on a limited scale which will be face-to-face and under rigorous monitoring.

According to the National Security Council and the Health Ministry's advice, the overall number of staff and visitors physically present will be decreased by 60% compared to the original plan, The Star reported. On August 31, Malaysia's National Day 2021 will be commemorated in Putrajaya's National Heroes Square.

Malaysian National Day's Theme of 2021

Malaysia Prihatin is the theme for this year's Malaysia National Day. According to The Star, Mentek stated that it is in honour of all Malaysian citizens who came together to confront the hardships of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2019, the theme of the Malaysia National day was “Sayangi Malaysiaku: Malaysia Bersih” which literally means Love My Malaysia and to have a clean Malaysia.

Image: AP