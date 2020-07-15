Malaysia: Opposition Preparing For Snap Polls After PM Muhyiddin Gets Narrow Win

While Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin was able to oust the Speaker on July 13, the narrow margin of the vote didn’t go unnoticed by the opposition. Mohd Shafie Apdal, a potential prime ministerial candidate, told reporters that the party is preparing for early elections since the vote in the lower house showed Muhyiddin may lack a majority.

Muhyiddin passed his first test with a narrow margin in the parliament nearly five months after taking the power from his predecessor Mahathir Mohamad. In February, Malaysian King had appointed Muhyiddin as the Prime Minister after Mahathir Mohamad resigned from the post in an unsuccessful attempt to regain the control.

Muhyiddin fell one vote short of a simple majority when only half of the 222 legislators were present in the house and voting for the motion to remove the Speaker. Mohd Shafie highlighted that it is not even a simple majority, anticipating that it is a hung parliament.

“Elections are not far away, it’s just around the corner,” he said, adding that the parliamentary vote on the 2021 budget would be another crucial test for the government.

Advantage over no-confidence motion?

However, the successful removal of the Speaker could help the government to sail through since it is the Speaker who decides on if a vote of no-confidence can go-ahead. Muhyiddin has been facing the challenge to gather support in the parliament with Mahathir’s faction supporting Mohd Shafie for the coveted post.

Mahathir had resigned from the prime ministerial post following a series of meeting were held on February 23 to plan the formation of a new federal government. Mahathir returned as the interim Prime Minister and started working on a plan to stay at the helm and finally decided to realign with rival Anwar Ibrahim.

The 95-year-old Malaysian leader, who also belonged to Bersatu party before getting sacked, had planned to convene the parliament on March 2 in order to allow lawmakers to choose their leader but Malaysian King rejected it saying he will continue to strive to find a solution in accordance with the constitution, in the interests of the people and country.

