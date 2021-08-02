Malaysia: Opposition United In Protest Against PM Yassin; Demands Resignation

The Opposition parties of Malaysia have marched to Parliament on Tuesday seeking the resignation of the incumbent Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin. This comes after the Prime Minister shut the Parliament for the next two weeks amidst political turmoil in the country. Dozens of legislators assembled near Parliament with a banner demanding the resignation of Muhyiddin and his Cabinet. Despite the mounting pressure from the Opposition lawmakers to arrange a debate over the Malaysian king's allegations against the Prime Minister, Muhyiddin postponed the lawmakers demand and shut the Parliament for two weeks.

Malaysian Opposition lawmakers said Muhyiddin Yassin failed as a Prime Minister

Citing the risk of COVID-19 after eleven of the Parliament staff developed infections of highly contagious delta variant, the health ministry advocated the pros of closing the Parliament for the next two weeks. However, the opposition called it a politically motivated move to block any challenges to his leadership. Earlier on July 29, Thursday, the king alleged Muhyiddin for misleading Parliament on the status of ordinances it issued during the seven-month coronavirus state of emergency last year. Subsequently, the opposition immediately filed a motion of no-confidence against Muhyiddin.

Malaysian Opposition united in seeking Yassin's resignation

While addressing the media personnel, opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim said that the Muhyiddin has failed as a Prime Minister by his decision to shut the Parliament. Earlier today, the lawmakers were stopped from marching to protest a two-week lockdown of Malaysia’s Parliament. Reacting to the blockade of police, the lawmaker said that the 107 opposition leaders were united in seeking the resignation of the Prime Minister. He alleged that Muhyiddin worked against the constitution by blocking the lawmakers from carrying out their duties. He slammed the government for cowardice and said they must eventually face the people.

Kuala Lumpur has been facing political turmoil following the abrupt resignation of former Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad last year. Since then, Muhyiddin has been ruling the country after securing a razor-thin majority. Muhyiddin, 72, had served as the deputy prime minister under former Prime Minister Najib Razak but was sacked in 2015. Also, he had served as the Home Minister in Mahathir's Cabinet.

(With inputs from AP)

(Image Credit: AP)