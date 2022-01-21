Malaysia: People Injected With Distilled Water, Issued Fake COVID Vaccination Certificates

In Malaysia, individuals who purchased fraudulent COVID vaccination certificates from a private clinic in Marang were injected with distilled water, local media reported quoting police officials. According to Terengganu's chief police official, Datuk Rohaimi Md Isa, 23 people from varied backgrounds have given testimonies to help with the inquiry thus far. He said that they had all admitted to not having received legitimate COVID-19 vaccination doses.

"Some of them admitted to taking injections of distilled water or salt water on the grounds that they still get the shots even though they were not the COVID-19 vaccine. However, we believe that not all of these individuals have been administered with the actual doses," Isa said at a press briefing, on January 20 at the state contingent police headquarters.

He was speaking about the status of an investigation into a 51-year-old doctor who was arrested for allegedly issuing fake COVID-19 immunisation certificates at the Marang private clinic. According to Rohaimi's inquiry, the clinic received 1,223 names for vaccines under the national immunisation programme and to issue digital certificates through MySejahtera. Further, according to local media reports, Rohaimi informed that the health ministry has barred the clinic from providing any more immunisation certificates.

Police suspect employees involved in fraudulent activity

The doctor stated at the press conference that the certificates issued by the clinic are not valid and the police have also received cooperation from employers who suspect that their employees were involved with the activity carried out by the clinic.

On January 8, the 51-year-old male doctor was apprehended on suspicion of selling forged vaccination certificates. The case is being investigated under Section 420 of the country's Penal Code. The suspect was released on police bail pending the outcome of the public prosecutor's investigation.

Moreover, the COVID-19 vaccination campaign for children aged five to 12 in Malaysia will begin on February 3, according to the Malaysian Health Ministry. According to Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin, parents will be able to schedule appointments through the MySejahtera contact tracing app beginning January 31. The process will be implemented gradually, beginning with the Klang Valley. Khairy stated that the initiative will use a Pfizer-developed specific vaccine formulation for youngsters, and that it will be a two-dose regimen with an eight-week interval.

(With inputs from agencies, Image: Unsplash)