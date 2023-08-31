Malaysia, Philippines, Taiwan & Vietnam Join India And Reject China's New National Map

In a unified display of discontent, governments across Asia have voiced their rejection of China's recently unveiled national map, accusing Beijing of making unfounded territorial claims. The Philippines, Malaysia, Vietnam, and Taiwan have all issued strongly worded statements condemning the new map, which includes contested regions.

China released an updated version of its national map earlier this week, aiming to rectify what it referred to as "problematic maps" that misrepresent its territorial boundaries. However, the move has been met with widespread condemnation from neighbouring countries.

India was among the first to protest, with the External Affairs Ministry firmly expressing its rejection of China's claims. The map asserted China's control over Arunachal Pradesh and the Aksai Chin, areas disputed between the two nations.

"Just making absurd claims does not make other people's territories yours," External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar reacted.

Philippines criticising China's "standard map"

The Philippine government criticised China's 2023 "standard map" for displaying Philippine features within the West Philippine Sea. China's inclusion of a ten-dash line on the map, signifying its South China Sea boundaries, was met with opposition.

"This latest attempt to legitimise China’s purported sovereignty and jurisdiction over Philippine features and maritime zones has no basis under international law, particularly the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS),” Filipino Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Ma. Teresita Daza said in a statement.

Daza said the 2016 Arbitral Award has already invalidated the nine-dashed line and called on China to abide by its obligations under UNCLOS.

"(The award) categorically stated that ‘maritime areas of the South China Sea encompassed by the relevant part of the ‘nine-dash line’ are contrary to the Convention and without lawful effect to the extent that they exceed the geographic and substantive limits of China’s maritime entitlements under the Convention,” Daza was quoted as saying by the official Philippine News Agency.

“The Philippines, therefore, calls on China to act responsibly and abide by its obligations under UNCLOS and the final and binding 2016 Arbitral Award,” she added.

Malaysia joins in the protest

Malaysia joined the chorus of rejection, planning to send a formal protest note to China. The "China Standard Map Edition 2023" claimed territories overlapping with Malaysia's maritime areas. The Malaysian Foreign Ministry underscored that the map held no binding authority over the country.

"This has been our practice (when dealing with issues like this)... and based on the statement issued by Wisma Putra yesterday, the next step includes sending a protest note," Malaysian Foreign Minister Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir was quoted as saying by the official Bernama news agency.

The map holds no binding authority over Malaysia, it said in a statement.

Vietnam criticises China's latest provocation

The Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs rejected China's maritime claims based on the "nine-dash line," asserting Vietnam's sovereignty over Hoang Sa and Truong Sa. The move was seen as a violation of international law, particularly the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

Spokesperson of the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang on Thursday said, "Vietnam strongly reiterates its consistent stance on the sovereignty over Hoang Sa (Paracel) and Truong Sa (Spratly), and resolutely rejects any maritime claims of China that are based on the “nine-dash line” in the East Sea."

Hang made the statement while answering reporters’ questions regarding Vietnam’s response to China's release of the so-called “standard map 2023” which covers Vietnam’s Hoang Sa and Truong Sa, the official Vietnam News Agency reported.

Taiwan displays its chagrin

Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs rejected China's new "standard map," reiterating that Taiwan has never been under the rule of the People's Republic of China (PRC). The ministry's spokesperson, Jeff Liu, emphasised Taiwan's sovereignty and independence from the PRC and said, "Taiwan, the Republic of China, is a sovereign and independent country that is not subordinate to the People's Republic of China. The People's Republic of China has never ruled Taiwan. These are universally recognised facts and the status quo in the international community."

China responded to the backlash, defending its map publication as part of routine practice. Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin urged concerned parties to view the map objectively and rationally. Despite protests from multiple countries, China maintained its position on the South China Sea and its territorial claims. The international community continues to closely monitor this escalating diplomatic standoff.

(With PTI inputs)